Huskies Add Another Guard in Well-Traveled Ihenacho

NEWS: North Dakota transfer Tyree Ihenacho has committed to Washington, his agent Jack Lieb of Fraction told ESPN. 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Second-team All-Summit, had 22 vs. Nebraska. Fourth addition for Danny Sprinkle in the last week. pic.twitter.com/yN0WycEDuN