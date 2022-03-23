Huskies Bidding for Big Man Who Had His Way with Them

The Canadian center came up with a 15-point, 15-rebound outing against the UW in December.

A few days before Christmas, Fardaws Aimaq came through Alaska Airlines Arena to play Washington. He had his way with the Huskies inside, providing a 15-point, 15-rebound performance that carried Utah Valley to a relatively easy 68-52 victory.

That night, UW coach Mike Hopkins referred to the 6-foot-11, 245-pound center from Richmond, British Columbia, simply as "the big kid."

Hopkins never should have let the guy out of the building.

Today, Aimaq is in the transfer portal trying to decide whether to declare for the NBA draft or accept one of the 25 scholarship offers that have come his way in the past few days, including one from the UW.

The Canadian, whose family immigrated from Afghanistan, is considered the best big man in the portal.

He's from the Northwest region, with his home 140 miles from Seattle.

Aimaq is everything the Huskies need to get over the hump and move from mediocrity back into postseason play.

There's more incentive than ever for Hopkins to upgrade the UW. The other major universities in the state, Gonzaga and Washington State, are still alive in the postseason, with the Zags advancing to the NCAA's Sweet 16 and the Cougars having made it to the NIT's Elite Eight.

Aimaq was named the 2021 WAC Player of the Year, receiving that honor 12 months after it went to Terrell Brown, then with Seattle U and now moving on from the UW.

Somewhat of a late bloomer, Aimaq played as a college freshman for Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, but he left there after the school fired its coach. After sitting out in 2020 as a transfer, he thrived at Utah Valley for two seasons.

The big man led the nation in rebounding with 15 per game in 2021 and he topped the country in double-doubles with 26 this past season.

After averaging 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds for a 20-12 team, Aimaq could greatly improve his NBA prospects with another college season.

Everyone seems to think so.

Gonzaga, Kentucky, Houston, Tennessee, Florida, West Virginia, Miami and Texas are among those who have joined the Huskies in feverish pursuit of him.

Aimaq has two seasons of college basketball eligibility remaining if he chooses to use them.

