Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Huskies Finish Off Eastern, Turn Their Attention To Zags

Dan Raley

The Washington basketball team is done with the preliminaries. With a 90-80 victory over Eastern Washington at home on Wednesday night, the Huskies can shift their full attention to the game that matters most on the preseason schedule.

Sunday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena. ESPN2 TV. A matchup the UW badly wants to win but remains elusive.

Gonzaga.

"It's a great challenge, a great program," Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. "These are the fun games."

Well not exactly. The UW has beaten the Zags just once in the past 22 years, in 13 games held over that time. They nearly upset them in Spokane a year ago. They have a new team that hasn't felt the pain of repeated beatings.

To get to this point, the Huskies (7-1) showed something different against Eastern, bringing Kentucky transfer Quade Green off the bench and turning him loose for a team-high 20 points and 8 assists.

It was the second consecutive game in which Hopkins has tinkered with his lineup, replacing guard Hameir Wright with Jamal Bey against South Dakota, and replacing Green with Wright against Eastern (4-3).

"Coach Hopkins wanted to see what our big 2-3 (zone) looked like," Green said, adding he wasn't bothered by not starting. One had to wonder if defense was the actual reason. 

The Huskies and Eastern were tied at 33 before the hosts outscored the Big Sky preseason favorites 14-2 over the final five minutes of the first half. The Eagles' Kim Aiken Jr. led all scorers with 26 points. 

Green was more aggressive and highly efficient, leading the UW in scoring for the first time this season. He sank 5 of 10 shots, 2 of 5 from 3-point range, connected on 8 of 9 free throws and collected a pair of steals. He also drew a technical foul for something he said.

Six Huskies finished in double figures, including the team's only senior, 6-foot-11, 265-pound Sam Timmons, who had 11 points. He entertained the crowd and his teammates by attempting his first 3-pointers in three seasons, knocking down 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. Check out the boxscore here. 

Against Eastern, the Huskies needed Green to step up more than ever. Freshmen big men Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart both fouled out. The sophomore point guard kept everyone together, something that will be sorely needed against the Zags.

Asked about Gonzaga and the state rivalry, he acknowledged the game is not unlike a Kentucky-Louisville matchup.

"We've got to be one of those historic teams to beat them," Green said. "I know they beat us last year. That's all I need to know."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Jimmy Only Knew What Was Coming

Dan Raley
1 0

He was still an unknowing UW assistant coach during post-game Apple Cup moment.

Petersen Quits as UW Coach; Lake Named as Replacement

Dan Raley
5 0

Football coach shocks fan base, leaves after 6 seasons

PPF All-Pac-12 Listing: Just 2 UW First-Teamers

Dan Raley
0

Harris and Molden draw elite recognition during Huskies' disappointing season.

Petersen: 'Knew When it Was Time'

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies coach said unfulfilling Rose Bowl experience was a hint of things to come.

Hopkins on Petersen: 'Haven't Seen Anyone Run Program Like His'

Dan Raley
0

UW basketball coach melancholy in mulling football coach's decision to step down

Coyote Ugly: UW Wins Another Mismatch

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies beat South Dakota 75-55 in empty gym

Jenn Cohen: 'We Have the Right Guy'

Dan Raley
0

UW athletic director wasted no time in finding Chris Petersen's replacement.

Lake: '2004 UW Firing Will Make Me a Stronger Head Coach'

Dan Raley
0

New Huskies leader was fired by Washington before making a triumphant return

Huskies' Best New Face? It's High-Falutin Newton

Dan Raley
0

Running back is team's best freshman newcomer, leads UW in touchdowns.

Rapp Star: Ex-Husky Gets NFL Pick-6

Dan Raley
0

Rams rookie safety goes distance against former Heisman winner