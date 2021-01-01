Huskies' Hameir Wright is No Hit-and-Miss Player — Just Miss

Three-point shooting isn't one of this big man's basketball specialties. We have statistical proof.

Hameir Wright was Mike Hopkins' third University of Washington basketball recruit.

A three.

He wears No. 13.

A one — and a three.

Yet any fluid connection between the 6-foot-9 Husky senior swingman from Albany, New York, and this third-in-line digit ends right there.

In one of the more confounding failures for a bad basketball season getting much worse, Wright appears to have total freedom to launch 3-pointers whenever he wants and he has zero acumen for this talent.

"I believe in Hameir Wright," Hopkins said. "I've seen him do it in practice."

That would be turning a blind eye.

Because for four seasons now, Wright has suffered horrendously with this element of the game.

He's got nice length, decent athleticism, goes to the basket hard.

But he can't shoot a whit from 22 feet and 1 and 3/4 inches and beyond.

"I've been working on it very hard for a very long time," Wright said before the start of the season. "I can't wait to go out and showcase it and put it on display."

On Thursday night, he went 0 for 8 against Arizona.

Clank, clank, clank, clank, clank, clank, clank, clank.

That dropped him to 6 for 38 in this pandemic-altered season.

That's a cringeworthy 15.8 percent.

Earlier on the schedule, he went 1 for 10 against UC Riverside.

Followed by a 1-for-5 night against Utah.

Two for 15 in two games.

Too many clanks to list.

Yet Wright, who has started 60 of 100 games for the Huskies, has the green light to fire away from these outer reaches.

It's been that way since he signed his national letter of intent.

"At 6-8, his ability to shoot the ball at his size and stretch the floor is what's really special about him," Hopkins raved when bringing Wright on board. "He can not only shoot from the perimeter, but he can go low and block shots and score around the rim."

The coach got the blocks and the rim-work part right about Wright.

Three-pointers, not so much.

As a freshman, the wing man sank just 10 of 37 3-pointers, or 27 percent.

Wright went 13 consecutive games without hitting a trey that season.

As a sophomore, he was good on only 14 of 58 3-pointers, or 24.1 percent.

He went 0 for 6 against Utah.

Last year, Wright, with absolutely no statistical evidence to back this up, let them fly at nearly double the rate.

He hit 35 of 101, or 34.7 percent.

He went 1 for 7 against Houston, 1 for 5 against Oregon State.

Better, but nothing to brag about.

To date, his career UW 3-point marksmanship is a grossly inaccurate and inadequate 65 of 234.

That's 27 percent.

One of four on the average from 3-point range.

Hopkins apparently isn't big on analytics.

After every game, he looks long and hard at the stat sheet.

Studies it.

Memorizes it.

He doesn't seem to see what is wrong about Wright.

Three guesses.

