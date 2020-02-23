Huskies Hammer Cal to End Losing Streak at 9

The Washington basketball team has a pulse. It's off the respirator. It's going to be OK.

After 37 days of blown leads, missed shots and nothing but losses, the Huskies felt good about themselves again, punishing California 87-52 on Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Players didn't carry coach Mike Hopkins off the court; they simply let the weight of major disappointment fall off their shoulders.

The UW losing streak ended at nine, four shy of the school record for consecutive defeats. Someone else will have to suffer the indignity of exceeding that embarrassment.

The Huskies (13-15 overall, 3-12 Pac-12) could have clinched last place in the conference. That likely still will happen, just not this weekend.

Sophomore point guard Quade Green didn't suddenly reclaim his basketball eligibility.

No, these were the same guys who dropped 11 out of their first 12 games without their academically deficient playmaker.

With the gym two-thirds full, they hung together with what they had and crushed a Cal team (11-16, 5-9) coached by former Huskies assistant Mark Fox.

Fourteen and a half minutes into a close contest, a five-point play turned everything into a mismatch.

Ahead just 21-20, the Huskies' Hameir Wright, who missed the previous game with a migraine, sank a 3-pointer and gave Cal a headache that wouldn't go away. Freshman big man Isaiah Stewart got shoved in the key with the ball in flight in flight and made a pair of free throws.

This sent the UW on a 22-6 run to close out the half and into a commanding 43-26 advantage.

There was no way the Huskies were going to blow it.

Freshman Marcus Tsohonis made sure by draining three consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half and the lead kept growing even after the teams began substituting liberally.

Junior Naz Carter led all scorers with 16 points, hitting the first shot of the game 18 seconds into it for the notoriously slow-starting Huskies.

Hopkins drew a technical just a minute and 35 seconds into the contest, one of four whistled on the two teams. Fox, who was an assistant for Lynn Nance in 1990-93, got one, too.

Stewart chipped in 15, while Jaden McDaniels came off the bench for 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and Tsohonis finished with 11.