HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Huskies Hammer Cal to End Losing Streak at 9

Dan Raley

The Washington basketball team has a pulse. It's off the respirator. It's going to be OK. 

After 37 days of blown leads, missed shots and nothing but losses, the Huskies felt good about themselves again, punishing California 87-52 on Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Players didn't carry coach Mike Hopkins off the court; they simply let the weight of major disappointment fall off their shoulders. 

The UW losing streak ended at nine, four shy of the school record for consecutive defeats. Someone else will have to suffer the indignity of exceeding that embarrassment. 

The Huskies (13-15 overall, 3-12 Pac-12) could have clinched last place in the conference. That likely still will happen, just not this weekend.

Sophomore point guard Quade Green didn't suddenly reclaim his basketball eligibility. 

No, these were the same guys who dropped 11 out of their first 12 games without their academically deficient playmaker.

With the gym two-thirds full, they hung together with what they had and crushed a Cal team (11-16, 5-9) coached by former Huskies assistant Mark Fox.

Fourteen and a half minutes into a close contest, a five-point play turned everything into a mismatch.

Ahead just 21-20, the Huskies' Hameir Wright, who missed the previous game with a migraine, sank a 3-pointer and gave Cal a headache that wouldn't go away. Freshman big man Isaiah Stewart got shoved in the key with the ball in flight in flight and made a pair of free throws. 

This sent the UW on a 22-6 run to close out the half and into a commanding 43-26 advantage. 

There was no way the Huskies were going to blow it.

Freshman Marcus Tsohonis made sure by draining three consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half and the lead kept growing even after the teams began substituting liberally.

Junior Naz Carter led all scorers with 16 points, hitting the first shot of the game 18 seconds into it for the notoriously slow-starting Huskies. 

Hopkins drew a technical just a minute and 35 seconds into the contest, one of four whistled on the two teams. Fox, who was an assistant for Lynn Nance in 1990-93, got one, too.  

Stewart chipped in 15, while Jaden McDaniels came off the bench for 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and Tsohonis finished with 11.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Kaila's Keys For Beating the California Golden Bears on Montlake

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies as they try to end their second-largest losing streak in school history of nine consecutive losses as they host the California Golden Bears.

Kaila Olin

Huskies Can't Win Because They Can't Shoot

Inaccurate UW takes nine-game losing streak up against California in Alaska Airlines Arena.

Dan Raley

Timmons Has Seen the Downside to Husky Basketball More Than Once

New Zealand big man was a member of 2017 UW team that lost its final 13 games to set the school record for futility.

Dan Raley

Coby Had an Unforgettable Month Before He Encountered a Forgettable Play

Former University of Washington running back showed His greatness, but it didn't last long enough.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

UW Losing Streak Reaches 9 -- Tied For Second Worst In School History

Huskies hang with Stanford for 30 minutes and then fade away once more and lose 72-64.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

WATCH: Kaila's Keys For Beating the Stanford Cardinal At Home

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies as they try to end their eight-game losing streak by beating the Stanford Cardinal at home on Montlake.

Kaila Olin

Looking a Little Green: UW Tries to End Slide Against Stanford

Huskies are still floundering after losing their floor leader before first Stanford game. Will they finally bounce back?

Dan Raley

During Bleak Times, Huskies Freshman Playmaker Tries to Dish Out Hope

Freshman point guard serves as face of spiraling University of Washington team more often than not these days.

Dan Raley

Kiper on Jacob Eason: He's a Late First-Rounder

Draft analyst gushes over former University of Washington quarterback's arm strength. See which team Kiper predicts he will end up with.

Dan Raley

by

Dillon88

The Kick That Never Happened: 199 Days to Michigan

Thirty-seven years ago, University of Washington kicker Jeff Jaeger got called back to the sideline -- and it didn't bother him one bit.

Dan Raley