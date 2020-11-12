Huskies Reveal 26-Game Basketball Schedule, 15 at Home

Pandemic permitting, the University of Washington basketball team will play 26 games during the regular season, 15 at home, beginning with Portland State at Alaska Airlines Arena .

The UW and the Vikings meet in less than two weeks on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The game is part of something called the Husky Classic, a four-team event that also will send Mike Hopkins' team up against San Diego on Nov. 27 and Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 28.

The school announced six non-conference games in its COVID-shortened schedule, with all but one played in Seattle. The Huskies will face Colorado in Las Vegas on Dec. 20 in a game that won't count in the Pac-12 standings.

Other non-conference opponents include Seattle U on Dec. 9 and Montana on Dec. 16.

Initially, the Huskies were supposed to host Auburn, play at Gonzaga and meet Oklahoma at a neutral site, in non-league games all wiped out by the pandemic.

Hopkins said he had opportunities to take his team to the East Coast for games, but decided to keep the Huskies close to home because of the world health crisis.

Tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

UW’s 2020-21 Schedule

Nov. 25 — Husky Classic, Portland State

Nov. 27 — Husky Classic, San Diego

Nov. 28 — Husky Classic, Cal State Fullerton

Dec. 3 — at Utah (Pac-12 game)

Dec. 9 — Seattle U

Dec. 12 — Oregon (Pac-12 game)

Dec. 16 — Montana

Dec. 20 —.Colorado at Las Vegas (not a Pac-12 game)

Dec. 30-Jan.3 — Arizona/Arizona State

Jan. 6-10 — at California/Stanford

Jan. 13-17 — at UCLA/USC

Jan. 20-24 — Colorado/Utah

Jan. 27-31 — WSU

Feb. 3-7 — at Oregon/OSU

Feb. 10-14 — UCLA/USC

Feb. 17-21 — Cal/Stanford

Feb. 24-28 — at Arizona/ASU

March 6/7 — at WSU

March 10-13 — Pac-12 tournament, Las Vegas

March 16-April 5 — NCAA tournament, Final Four in Indianapolis