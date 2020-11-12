SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Huskies Reveal 26-Game Basketball Schedule, 15 at Home

Dan Raley

Pandemic permitting, the University of Washington basketball team will play 26 games during the regular season, 15 at home, beginning with Portland State at Alaska Airlines Arena .

The UW and the Vikings meet in less than two weeks on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. The game is part of something called the Husky Classic, a four-team event that also will send Mike Hopkins' team up against San Diego on Nov. 27 and Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 28.  

The school announced six non-conference games in its COVID-shortened schedule, with all but one played in Seattle. The Huskies will face Colorado in Las Vegas on Dec. 20 in a game that won't count in the Pac-12 standings. 

Other non-conference opponents include Seattle U on Dec. 9 and Montana on Dec. 16.

Initially, the Huskies were supposed to host Auburn, play at Gonzaga and meet Oklahoma at a neutral site, in non-league games all wiped out by the pandemic.

Hopkins said he had opportunities to take his team to the East Coast for games, but decided to keep the Huskies close to home because of the world health crisis. 

Tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date. 

UW’s 2020-21  Schedule

Nov. 25 — Husky Classic, Portland State

Nov. 27 — Husky Classic, San Diego

Nov. 28  Husky Classic, Cal State Fullerton

Dec. 3  at Utah (Pac-12 game)

Dec. 9  Seattle U

Dec. 12 — Oregon (Pac-12 game)

Dec. 16 — Montana

Dec. 20 —.Colorado at Las Vegas (not a Pac-12 game)

Dec. 30-Jan.3  Arizona/Arizona State 

Jan. 6-10  at California/Stanford

Jan. 13-17  at UCLA/USC

Jan. 20-24  Colorado/Utah 

Jan. 27-31  WSU 

Feb. 3-7  at Oregon/OSU

Feb. 10-14  UCLA/USC

Feb. 17-21  Cal/Stanford 

Feb. 24-28 — at Arizona/ASU

March 6/7  at WSU

March 10-13 — Pac-12 tournament, Las Vegas

March 16-April 5 — NCAA tournament, Final Four in Indianapolis

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huskies Add Recruit But Basketball Program Seems Stuck in Neutral

UW signs Jackson Grant of Olympia, its lone recruit over two classes now, which seems very odd.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Lake '100 Percent Confident' OSU Game Is On, But Beavers Report Positive Test

Pandemic keeps everyone on edge until kickoff these days over whether college football games get played or not.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Reports 13 Positive Virus Cases for the Week; Doesn't ID Sports Affected

The school, after last week identifying baseball players as those who were dealing with the virus, showed an increase this time, but offered no detail on who has it.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: Turner KO'd USC Player on a Kickoff

The University of Washington fullback could deliver a blow as a Trojan opponent found out in their game during the Huskies' national title run. The end result actually left Darius highly concerned.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pahukoa Played LA Pickpocket, Swiped USC's Wallet

The University of Washington free safety blunted the Trojans with a big interception and a lot of open field in front of him.

Dan Raley

by

Aimee Allen

On a No-Fans Saturday, Don't Come to Husky Stadium by Car, Boat or Foot

Spectators won't be permitted any access in any manner to the college football site this weekend.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Expect Husky Secondary to be Primary Force Again

This group counts four returning starters, lots of size and a headline player. What they could use is a lot of interceptions.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Film Study: UW Commit Zakhari Spears Breaks Down His Game

The Loyola High School defensive back reviews his highlight tape with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Cook Book: Converted Wideout Brings Big-Play Recipe to Free Safety

The biggest surprise on the Husky defense is a junior from Sacramento who initially caught passes for the UW. He even started in the Rose Bowl on offense.

Dan Raley

Ahead of the Numbers: Breaking Down the Beavers, Digit by Digit

Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes a look at some key numbers from Oregon State's 38-28 loss to Washington State. The Beavers play Washington on Saturday.

Mike Martin