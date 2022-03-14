Huskies' Season Ends After No Postseason Berth Surfaces

The NCAA, NIT and CBI brackets filled up quickly with 116 teams on Sunday and the University of Washington was not one of them, bringing the Huskies' season to an abrupt end.

The Pac-12 Conference had three entries (Arizona, UCLA, USC) in the 68-team NCAA tournament, three more (Oregon, Colorado, WSU) in the 32-team NIT and none in the 16-entry CBI.

Shortly after it was clear the UW men (17-15) were done playing, the athletic department tweeted out the following, "That a wrap on this season."

The Huskies beat just one of the 68 NCAA tournament entries during the season, topping the South Dakota State 87-76 in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls in late November

The Jackrabbits went on to enjoy a 30-4 season, losing only to Alabama, Missouri State, Idaho and the UW. They'll face Providence in their first-round game in Buffalo.

Mike Hopkins' UW team defeated each of the Pac-12's NIT entries during the season, edging Colorado 60-58, WSU 78-70 and Oregon 78-67.

The Huskies have appeared in the NCAA tournament just once in the past 10 events that have been held over 11 seasons, qualifying during Hopkins' second season in charge in 2019.

Hopkins loses the Pac-12's leading scorer in Terrell Brown Jr. (21.7 ppg) and fellow guard Daejon Davis, who have used up their collegiate eligibility, and possibly others if they choose to enter the portal.

