SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Huskies Add Recruit But Basketball Program Seems Stuck in Neutral

Dan Raley

Meet Jackson Grant.

Before, there was Lincoln Kennedy.

What is it about these University of Washington athletes who are named after two presidents, intentionally or unintentionally?

In this case, Grant is a long-overdue Husky basketball recruit from Washington's state capital, a 6-foot-9 forward from Olympia.

This week, he signed his national letter of intent with Mike Hopkins' team.

A 4-star player, Grant averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds a game for Olympia High School. He chose the Huskies over Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Pepperdine (and Lorenzo Romar) and California (Mark Fox). 

"This is home," Grant tweeted out.

While Grant brings heady credentials to Montlake, it feels like Hopkins lost the election. 

This is his lone recruit over two classes.

What's up with that?

It's hardly enough to get everyone excited about this UW program, which is coming off a disastrous 15-17 and last-place Pac-12 finish. The Huskies currently are picked to finish ninth in the conference, with only California, Washington State and Oregon State slotted lower.  

One could argue, Hopkins is chasing transfers for a quick fix, but so few freshmen doesn't bode well for the future or securing others. 

Even more disconcerting, the Husky coach had an overabundance of statewide talent at his fingertips during this particular recruiting cycle and the biggest names went elsewhere.

O'Dea High center Paulo Banchero chose Duke over the Huskies. Eastside Catholic point guard Nolan Hickman selected Kentucky over the UW. Battle Ground guard Kaden Perry settled on Gonzaga. Even Eastside guard Shane Nowell, brother of former Husky guard Jaylen Nowell, is headed to Arizona.

Also, the Pac-12 announced a preseason all-conference team of 10 on the first unit and five more on the second squad, and there are no Huskies listed. UW point guard Quade Green is included among five honorable-mention picks.

The Huskies without question took a big hit in reputation after bottoming out even with a pair of 5-star freshmen big men on the roster in Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, now awaiting next week's NBA draft.

Hopkins was considered the ace recruiter just two years ago, a man on a mission, aiming big and delivering. Now he appears to be having trouble selling what he has, which puts this basketball coach at an uncomfortable crossroad. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UW Reports 13 Positive Virus Cases for the Week; Doesn't ID Sports Affected

The school, after last week identifying baseball players as those who were dealing with the virus, showed an increase this time, but offered no detail on who has it.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: Turner KO'd USC Player on a Kickoff

The University of Washington fullback could deliver a blow as a Trojan opponent found out in their game during the Huskies' national title run. The end result actually left Darius highly concerned.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pahukoa Played LA Pickpocket, Swiped USC's Wallet

The University of Washington free safety blunted the Trojans with a big interception and a lot of open field in front of him.

Dan Raley

by

Aimee Allen

On a No-Fans Saturday, Don't Come to Husky Stadium by Car, Boat or Foot

Spectators won't be permitted any access in any manner to the college football site this weekend.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Expect Husky Secondary to be Primary Force Again

This group counts four returning starters, lots of size and a headline player. What they could use is a lot of interceptions.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Film Study: UW Commit Zakhari Spears Breaks Down His Game

The Loyola High School defensive back reviews his highlight tape with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller.

Trevor Mueller

Husky Cook Book: Converted Wideout Brings Big-Play Recipe to Free Safety

The biggest surprise on the Husky defense is a junior from Sacramento who initially caught passes for the UW. He even started in the Rose Bowl on offense.

Dan Raley

Ahead of the Numbers: Breaking Down the Beavers, Digit by Digit

Husky Maven's Mike Martin takes a look at some key numbers from Oregon State's 38-28 loss to Washington State. The Beavers play Washington on Saturday.

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Knocc, Knocc, Who's There? Snoop Dogg and Huskies

The one-time UW defensive end was part of a suffocating defense and he's always had friends in high places.

Dan Raley

Huskies, Arizona Tried to Salvage Lost Weekend with a Game on the Fly

The Pac-12 schools, left with cancellations, tried to arrange a game between themselves at the last minute.

Dan Raley