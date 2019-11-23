UW: 3 is the Loneliest Number You'll Ever See

The Washington-Montana basketball game on Friday night had plenty of fouls: 51 were whistled on both teams.

No lack of players: the Huskies dressed 19.

An abundance of fans: 8,370 were in the house.

However, treys were a different story, at least for the UW.

The home team made zero 3-pointers.

A flat line beyond the arc.

It went 0-for-11.

No one on the purple side seemed all that concerned about this missing commodity in the 73-56 victory over Montana, but maybe they should be.

"We're just going to keep shooting," said UW reserve guard Jamal Bey, who's 0-for-8 on treys this season, and speaking on the video clip.

Five games into a season with promise, one boasting a roster of unusual talent, the Huskies appear to be lacking a dependable long-range shooting threat.

They have no Dominic Green, Terrance Ross or Tre Simmons--all pure shooters from the past in bonus land--to put pressure on opponents.

This was no one-night anomaly against Montana.

The Huskies are 3-for-26 over their past two games.

They're 20-for-77 for the season--25.9 percent.

On a good night, the UW makes 1 out of every 4 treys.

Coach Mike Hopkins insists his group has decent range.

"We've got good shooters," Hopkins said.

One hasn't shown up yet.

Hopkins says point guard Quade Green is the team's best marksman.

The Kentucky transfer is 3-for-9 behind the line.

Prize freshmen big men Jaden McDaniels is 4-for-18 and Isaiah Stewart is 0-for-4 from long distance.

Opposing teams may pack it in on defense against these two players if UW 3-pointers don't concern them.

As the season plays out, it's something worth watching.