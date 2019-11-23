Husky
Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

UW: 3 is the Loneliest Number You'll Ever See

Dan Raley

The Washington-Montana basketball game on Friday night had plenty of fouls: 51 were whistled on both teams.

No lack of players: the Huskies dressed 19.

An abundance of fans: 8,370 were in the house.

However, treys were a different story, at least for the UW.

The home team made zero 3-pointers.

A flat line beyond the arc.

It went 0-for-11.

No one on the purple side seemed all that concerned about this missing commodity in the 73-56 victory over Montana, but maybe they should be.

"We're just going to keep shooting," said UW reserve guard Jamal Bey, who's 0-for-8 on treys this season, and speaking on the video clip.

Five games into a season with promise, one boasting a roster of unusual talent, the Huskies appear to be lacking a dependable long-range shooting threat.

They have no Dominic Green, Terrance Ross or Tre Simmons--all pure shooters from the past in bonus land--to put pressure on opponents.

This was no one-night anomaly against Montana. 

The Huskies are 3-for-26 over their past two games.

They're 20-for-77 for the season--25.9 percent.

On a good night, the UW makes 1 out of every 4 treys.

Coach Mike Hopkins insists his group has decent range.

"We've got good shooters," Hopkins said.

One hasn't shown up yet.

Hopkins says point guard Quade Green is the team's best marksman. 

The Kentucky transfer is 3-for-9 behind the line.

Prize freshmen big men Jaden McDaniels is 4-for-18 and Isaiah Stewart is 0-for-4 from long distance. 

Opposing teams may pack it in on defense against these two players if UW 3-pointers don't concern them.

As the season plays out, it's something worth watching.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW beating Colorado

Kaila Olin
1 1

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday in Colorado.

UW-Montana: 'Hard Playing in That Game'

Dan Raley
0

Huskies regroup without foul-ridden Stewart,  pull away for ragged win

Husky Legend: Jimmy Rodgers

Dan Raley
2 0

Catching up with an Orange Bowl captain

3 Things to Know About Colorado

Dan Raley
0

Ralphie V set to make final football appearance but won't run

LISTEN: On Second Thought Podcast: Are Eason, H. Bryant NFL Draft-Bound?

Mike Martin
4 0

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin and Mark Pattison discuss the options available to Washington's Jacob Eason and Hunter Bryant. They also discuss why Edefuan Ulofoshio isn't listed in the 2-deep roster that was released on Monday for the Colorado game.

Quade: 'Needed a Second Chance'

Dan Raley
0

Kentucky transfer settles in, feels like fit for Huskies

Eason: 'Good Group of Dudes'

Dan Raley
0

Amid tough season, Huskies QB supports his teammates

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast: Tennessee and Maine Recap

Mike Martin
0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller recap the Tennessee loss in Toronto and the victory at Hec Ed against Maine.

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast's Washington at Colorado Preview

Mike Martin
0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller preview the upcoming matchup between the Buff and the Dawgs in Boulder. Will the Huskies end the bowl ambitions of the Colorado program in Mel Tucker’s first year? Stick around to the end to learn of a special guest for next week.

Let Me in Coach: Hopkins clears the bench

Dan Raley
0

Hopkins uses 17 Huskies against Maine; that's right, 17