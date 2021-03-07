Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search
Huskies Will Meet Utah in Pac-12 Tourney Opener in Rubber Match

Huskies Will Meet Utah in Pac-12 Tourney Opener in Rubber Match

The teams split a pair of games during the regular season, winning their home outings.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports

Weighted down by a humbling 5-20 season, the University of Washington basketball team will open the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday against Utah, one of the few teams it beat during the regular season.

The teams will tip off at 4 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Pac-12 Networks will broadcast the game.

Six weeks ago, the Huskies edged Utah 83-79 in Seattle when junior guard Jamal Bey sank 10 of 11 shots, including all 4 he attempted from 3-point range, and he finished with a career-best 28 points. 

Early in the year, the Utes behind senior guard Alfonso Plummer's 21 points opened their season with a 76-62 victory over the UW in Salt Lake City, leaving Mike Hopkins' team at 0-3.

The 11th-seeded Huskies enter the Pac-12 tournament with a three-game losing streak against the Arizona schools, while No. 8 Utah (11-12 overall, 8-11 Pac-12) comes off a decisive 98-59 win over Arizona State at home to close the regular season, which was preceded two games earlier by a 71-61 home win over 21-6 USC.

If they bow out in the first round in Vegas, these Huskies will finish tied with Bob Bender's 1993-94 team (5-22) for the program's least amount of victories a season in 103 seasons — since Claude Hunt's 1917-18 Huskies went 4-8.

Mike Hopkins' team will have had 11 days off after closing out the regular season with a 75-74 defeat at Arizona. 

Utah is one of the league's younger and taller teams, led by junior swingman Timmy Allen, an Arizona native who averages 16.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per outing.

At Utah 76, UW 62

In December, the Huskies hung close for a half before letting things slip away, with Hopkins' team showing early clues that this was going to be a season of struggle. Sophomore guard RaeQuan Battle went 1-for-8 from 3 point range. Senior guard Quade Green led the UW with 21 points. If there was a positive, this marked the only game this season that the Huskies had a pair of double-figure rebounders: sophomore Nate Roberts with 13 and senior Hameir Wright had 10. Still, the Huskies lost the overall rebound battle, 44-43. 

At UW 83, Utah 79

On a Sunday afternoon, the UW overcame a 44-41 halftime deficit by relying on its perimeter game and a couple of late defensive stops. Bey came up with his 28, followed by Green's 20 and junior Erik Stevenson's 18. This marked the only time Hopkins' team had two 20-point scorers in a game all season. The Huskies, winning just their third game of the season in 14 tries, shot 50 percent from the floor (29-57) and 3-point range (12-24). Bey also had four steals, including one late.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

 

Jamal Bey is surrounded by Utah Utes.
Basketball

Huskies Will Meet Utah in Pac-12 Tourney Opener in Rubber Match

Yogi Roth
Football

Watch: Yogi Roth on the Impact of College Football's Transfer Portal

Jackson Boyd Bowers is 15 and has an offer from the UW.
Football

Huskies Get in Line Early for Big Arizona Tight-End Recruit

Riley Sorn shows off his long reach.
Basketball

Walking Tall: UW's 7-4 Riley Sorn Needs to Grow into his Towering Body

the Noah Dickerson Show
Husky Legends

Noah Dickerson's Podcast: Legend to Legend with Detlef Schrempf

Brothers Jalen and Jaden McDaniels share an NBA court for the first time.
Husky Legends

Jaden McDaniels Has Sentimental Week Involving Brother, Huskies

Nate Pryor pushes the ball up the floor against Arizona.
Basketball

Pryor's UW Debut Came Down to 5 Early Games, Not Much Else

Germie Bernard, at right is still UW bound, while Anthony Jones has de-committed.
Football

Commentary: Nevada Recruit Eases Husky Football Angst with 2 Words