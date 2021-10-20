    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    UW Basketball Exhibition Opener Just 2 Weeks Away; Recruit Decision Coming

    Coach Mike Hopkins will unveil his revamped Husky roster next week.
    Author:

    A nearly totally revamped University of Washington basketball team is two weeks away from unveiling itself in an exhibition game with Central Washington, followed five days later by its season opener at home against Northern Illinois — pitting Huskies against Huskies.

    With seven new players, including four from the transfer portal, it's anyone's guess what coach Mike Hopkins' fifth squad will resemble. 

    Others aren't all that optimistic about the urgent housecleaning that has come following the UW's morbid 5-21 season. Athlon Sports has picked the Huskies to finish 10th in the Pac-12, this after league media members voted them 11th last week.

    Meantime, touted 6-foot-7 small forward Chris Bunch from Concord, California, and now playing at a Utah prep school, will choose from among Syracuse, Rutgers and the Huskies on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT.

    Bunch has said he enjoys Hopkins' upbeat and extroverted approach to coaching, but has offered no other clues to who he favors.

    The UW says it will hold a media gathering next week to introduce the new team. 

    Just three veteran players return in a pair of starters, 6-foot-6 senior guard Jamal Bey and 6-foot-11 junior forward Nate Roberts, and a reserve and one-time Michigan transfer, 6-foot-7 junior guard Cole Bajema. 

    With six Huskies entering the transfer portal in the offseason, Hopkins picked up 6-foot-3 senior guard Daejon Davis from Stanford, 6-foot-3 senior guard Terrell Brown from Arizona, 6-foot-7 senior forward Emmitt Matthews from West Virginia and 6-foot-4 junior guard P.J. Fuller from TCU.

    Hopkins also welcomes a pair of freshmen in 6-foot-10 forward Jackson Grant from Olympia High School and 6-foot-8 forward Samuel Ariyibi from the NBA Africa Academy, and 6-foot-9 JC transfer Langston Wilson from Georgia Highlands College, plus holdover Dominiq Penn, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard who joined the team last season but didn't play. 

    Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Alaska Airlines Arena is a quiet place right now.
    Basketball

    UW Basketball Exhibition Opener Just 2 Weeks Away; Recruit Decision Coming

    1 minute ago
    Ethan Garbers, formerly of the UW, is the UCLA backup.
    Football

    Garbers Returned to Husky Stadium Almost Unnoticed

    1 hour ago
    Garfield High linebacker Michael Montgomery has a UW offer.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer Garfield HS Linebacker Michael Montgomery

    2 hours ago
    Jim Thompson, the oldest living UW football letterman, shown with his son, Jim.
    Football

    Jim Thompson, Oldest Living Husky Letterman, Has Apple Cup Wish

    3 hours ago
    JC cornerback Zah Frazier has a UW offer.
    Football

    Huskies Offer 6-foot-4 Kansas JC Cornerback

    16 hours ago
    Derham Cato talks about his injury at Oregon State.
    Football

    When Injured at Oregon State, Derham Cato Got Hit By Friendly Fire

    18 hours ago
    Jacob Eason was waived by the Colts.
    Husky Legends

    Colts Give Up on Jacob Eason, Waive Ex-UW Quarterback

    21 hours ago
    ucla video
    Football

    4th and Inches: One More Look at the UCLA Game

    23 hours ago