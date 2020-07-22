HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Husky Basketball Has a Lot of Work to Do to Become Competitive Again

Dan Raley

A year ago, the Washington basketball team was packing for Italy, getting ready to unveil prize recruit Isaiah Stewart on a four-game European tour and dealing with unreal expectations.

Offseason interest in the Huskies was at unprecedented heights. Stewart was part of a huge talent infusion, soon to be joined by fellow freshman forward Jaden McDaniel and Kentucky point-guard transfer Quade Green. 

One overly optimistic writer, caught up in the unusual overabundance of players with serious NBA prospects, boldly suggested this group had the makings of a Final Four contender.

Thud.

That was the sound of everyone coming back to earth once Green flunked out, McDaniels underperformed and Stewart was left to fend for himself during a hugely disappointing 15-17 season. 

Pandemic or no pandemic, the opposite is happening now — no one is talking about coach Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball team.

Five players have left the program since season's end, including Stewart and McDanels, bound for NBA early entry as expected. Forward Sam Timmins graduated. Seven-footer Bryan Penn-Johnson recently transferred to LSU. Earlier, point guard Elijah Hardy left for Portland State

The Huskies have plenty of work to do to right the program. They still have just two newcomers, meaning they have two scholarships available for next season, three if Green doesn't come back.  

They need bodies. 

No new freshman will join this group for the upcoming season, whenever that might be because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Just one of three incoming transfers is eligible to play right away.

The roster counts a lean seven returning players: Senior forwards Naz Carter and Hameir Wright, junior guard Jamal Bey, sophomore guards RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis, sophomore forward Nate Roberts and, if he comes back from grade purgatory, Green.

Ready-to-play newcomers are USC transfer forward J'Raan Brooks and junior-college guard Nate Pryor.

Transfer guards Cole Bajema of Michigan and Erik Stevenson of Wichita State, at least for now, can't play until 2021-22. They're no doubt seeking waivers to become eligible immediately.

If this team had to play right now, the Huskies likely would start Roberts or Brooks up front flanked by Carter and Wright, with Green and Battle in the backcourt.

Their overall 3-point shooting still would be suspect and the front line, no matter who takes over, will suffer a dropoff without Stewart.

As it stands, the UW basketball team looks as uncertain as it was awe-inspiring 12 months ago.

New faces have to be on the way. Can they help? With the pandemic raging, will there be a season and will it matter?

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Yeah, since the arrival of Coach Hop, the UDub program has proven to be the 'Joe Charboneau' of men's college basketball. Go Dawgs!!

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking at the NBA Return Through the Watchful Lens of Matisse Thybulle

The former University of Washington basketball player turns a tough situation into a fun-filled time with his self-produced video blog from Florida.

Dan Raley

Onwuzurike Out to Become Second Husky Outland Trophy Winner

UW defensive tackle is one of 85 players named to the watch list for the award, which honors the nation's top interior lineman.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: Washington's HS Football Delay to March Could Cause Player Upheaval

High school football in Washington won't be played until March. Husky Maven's Mike Martin spoke with several high prospects about the change and how it will impact them.

Mike Martin

California's Announcement on HS Football and What it Means to the UW

The state's decision to move all or most of the high school football season to 2021 could have a huge effect on the University of Washington.

Kaila Olin

by

monkeyarms

Washington Husky Hopefuls Among Prospects at NW Best Showcase 2020

College football hopefuls from Oregon and Washington showed off their skills to recruiters at the Portland camp, no easy feat during a pandemic.

Trevor Mueller

3 UW Players Built for a Breakout Season

Each season, Washington players emerge and get things done. Some come as a surprise and others are predictable. They catch the attention of fans, coaches, even scouts. So who will be those players in each aspect of the game?

Kaila Olin

Follow the Leader: Alphonzo Tuputala Makes It Clear the Husky Role He Desires

The Washington linebacker didn't have a lot of scholarship offers, but he's someone who knows who he is and where he's going.

Dan Raley

UW's Molden, Tryon Selected to Thorpe, Butkus Watch Lists

The senior Husky cornerback and junior outside linebacker continue to pile up the preseason honors.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

"It's Going to Change a lot of Things;" California Commits/Targets React to Season's Delay

Washington Husky recruits react to the California Interscholastic Federation's announcement of the delay of the 2020 football season.

Mike Martin

by

TianaCole

Remembering the Tailgate: A Tribute to a College Football Tradition on Hold

Half the fun of going to watch football on Saturday is spending a few hours beforehand stuffing yourself, having one too many cocktails and generally hanging out with a bunch of friends outside the stadium. Will it ever come back?

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms