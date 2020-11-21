Husky Classic Canceled by COVID; UW Now Opens at Utah on Dec. 3

Four days before tipoff, the Husky Classic is no more.

The patched-together basketball tournament, created to give the University of Washington a season opener and three non-conference games, was canceled on Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns.

Each of the three invited teams — Cal State Fullerton, San Diego and Portland State — had virus shutdowns or health authority issues.

The Huskies were set to open the event against Portland State next Wednesday at 8 p.m. and play the other two schools following Thanksgiving.

Pandemic-permitting, Mike Hopkins' team will wait until Dec. 3 to begin play with a road conference game at Utah.

Barring any late scheduling additions by the school, the Huskies' basketball schedule has been shortened to 23 games, which includes just three non-conference outings, with one of the no-counters coming against Colorado in Las Vegas.

Coming off a last-place Pac-12 finish last season, the UW recently was predicted to finish ninth in the conference media poll.

The Huskies recently welcomed a series of positive developments, with Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson and Michigan transfer Cole Bajema separately granted NCAA waivers to play immediately.

This was followed by former UW players Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels going as first-rounders, getting selected 16th and 28th overall in the NBA draft, and winding up with Detroit and Minnesota, respectively.

