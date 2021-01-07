It's Time for Hopkins to Really Shake Up his Husky Starting Lineup

We reshuffle the pieces for this staggering UW team and here's what we came up with.

Mike Hopkins is a player's coach, loyal to his guys, reluctant to make changes.

For six of the University of Washington's eight games, he's trotted out the same lineup at the opening tip.

Quade Green, Erik Stevenson, Jamal Bey, Hameir Wright and Nate Roberts.

The Huskies are 0-for-6 with these guys opening things.

Hopkins strayed from this group as starters only when Green felt ill for the Seattle U game and he tried to shake things up by replacing Stevenson and Bey against Colorado before Christmas.

Yet coming off the holiday break, the Husky coach went back to his default lineup.

Final score: Arizona 80, Washington 53.

Entering Thursday night's game at Stanford, it's time for Hopkins to really shake things up and try something radical with his lineup. With the Huskies (1-7) off to their worst start in 63 years, what can it hurt?

Try this one on for size:

Starting at one forward, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Seattle's Garfield High, J'Raan Brooks.

He's never started a college game, at the UW or his first stop USC. Watching him in spurts this season, Brooks looks like he has a lot more offensive potential than Wright, whom he would replace.

Starting at the other forward, a 7-4 sophomore from Richland, Washington, Riley Sorn.

Another player with no college starting experience, let alone much strength or heft, Sorn has an incredible reach. He's shown the ability to greatly alter shots and easily drop them in. You just can't squander height.

Starting at guard, a 6-5 sophomore from Marysville, Washington, RaeQuan Battle.

Hopkins needs to build his team around this guy right now. He's got the best outside shot of anyone on the roster. He'll be here when all those underperforming upperclassmen will have moved on. Put him in the lineup, keep him there and build his confidence so that 3-point shot goes down with more regularity.

Starting at guard, a 6-4 junior from West Seattle High, Nate Pryor.

Give him the ball and let him give it to everyone else. Play him for long stretches, Build his confidence. Let him shoot the occasional 3. Make him pass and pass and pass.

Starting at the other guard, a 6-foot senior Philadelphia, Quade Green.

OK, we'll go with one holdover player. He's got a chance to be an NBA player, but only an outside chance as it stands right now. He needs to show he can move the ball around. If he shoots it only, the pro scouts will look at his height and say pass.

It's a whole new look for the Huskies.

After 27- and 23-point losses, and a season that's already a lost cause, what can it hurt?

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.