Skip to main content

Kepnang Reportedly Out for Season After Oregon State Mishap

The Husky big man from Cameroon hurt a knee in Corvallis.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When we last saw Franck Kepnang he was lying in considerable pain on the baseline at Oregon State before getting helped to the locker room with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

The 6-foot-11 University of Washington center, a transfer from Oregon, had crashed to the floor in the second half, clutching his right knee, in a game the Huskies would lose 66-65.

While there has been no official confirmation from the school regarding his condition, Dawgman.com has reported that Kepnang has been lost for the season, citing a source. 

On Sunday, the Huskies (6-2 overall, 0-1 Pac-12) will host Colorado (4-4, 0-1) at noon at Alaska Airlines Arena in their conference home opener.

If Kepnang is done, it will rob the UW of a difference-maker inside. In his eight games, he averaged 9 points, 6.3 rebounds and nearly 2 blocks per game.

The injury put a frustrating capper on what had been an uplifting week for the Cameroon native.

On Monday, the big man played with his mother seated in the crowd for the UW-Seattle U game, which the Huskies won 77-66. According to Husky coach Mike Hopkins, these Kepnangs had been separated for at least four years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That was the first time she'd seen him play in a live basketball game," the coach said. "Pretty special stuff."

As they left a near-empty arena, in an endearing moment, Kepnang stopped to take a photo of his mother with the basketball floor in the background. 

Three days later, Kepnang was dealing with the crippling injury on his return to Oregon.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Cam Williams had two interceptions against USC as a freshman.
Football

Safety Cam Williams Enters Portal After Failing to Mesh with New Staff

By Dan Raley
The Alamo Bowl in 2020 featured Texas and Colorado.
Football

USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer holds up the Apple Cup trophy.
Football

UW Got Lucky with DeBoer — Just Look at What the Other Possibilities Did

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. shares his good fortune with Husky fans.
Football

Heisman Campaign on Behalf of Penix was Admirable, But a Waste

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze share in their touchdown success, hooking up for a pair of scoring passes against Arizona.
Football

Latest Mock Draft Has UW's Penix, Odunze as First-Rounders

By Dan Raley
Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze celebrate a Husky score.
Football

UW Receivers Are Seeing Double with New Offense — And That's a Good Thing

By Dan Raley
Mike Hopkins tried to will his UW team to win.
Basketball

Huskies Lose Both Big Men, Rally from 18 Down Only to Fall to OSU

By Dan Raley
Mike Hopkins gets animated in his postgame news conference.
Basketball

90 Seconds of Mike Hopkins at His Offbeat Postgame Best

By Dan Raley