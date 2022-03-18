Little-Used Dominiq Penn Leaves UW Basketball Program

The redshirt freshman guard appeared in just six games and scored 6 points.

Once the season ends, University of Washington coach Mike Hopkins typically meets with his returning basketball players to let them know where they stand, what the expectations are going forward or maybe even suggest that it's time to move on.

It can be an exit interview.

A year ago, six players went out the door in two weeks following the Huskies' forgettable 5-21 season and entered the transfer portal, some urged to stay and others not so much.

Dominiq Penn is the first defection from this past season, announcing on Friday on social media that he's leaving the UW.

If you asked who, that's a fair question.

The Huskies took a flier on the 6-foot-2 guard from Columbus, Ohio, who is the son of Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Scoonie Penn, and it didn't work out

He joined the Husky program at midseason last year and never played for a team that clearly needed a lot of help and could have afforded him opportunity.

This season for the 17-15 Huskies, Penn appeared in just six games, hit 2 of 4 shots and scored 6 points on a pair of 3-pointers.



And that was it.

Asked late in the season about Penn's progress, Hopkins offered the following, "He's been getting better every day. Obviously, when you have the experience we brought in, there wasn't going to be a lot of minutes. But [he's] a guy with a lot of talent and he keeps getting better."

That would be a diplomatic way of putting it.

The Huskies lose Terrell Brown Jr. and Daejon Davis to graduation and there clearly is a need for new guards to step in next season.

Penn won't be one of them.

