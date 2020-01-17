HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

View From the Bench: Green, McDaniels Could Only Watch

Dan Raley

The Washington basketball team had a lot of firepower sitting out against Oregon State, with point guard Quade Green and forward Jaden McDaniels on the bench for the entirely of Thursday night's game. 

Green, the Kentucky transfer in a black sweatshirt and gray sweat pants, is ineligible because of academic shortcomings.

McDaniels, the potential lottery pick wearing his trademark headband, got banged up on the recent road trip at California and was nursing a sprained ankle.

Often times, these two were seated next to each other. 

In McDaniels' absence, the Huskies had a couple of fellow true freshmen in RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis step up and provide minutes, points and needed relief in the 64-56 victory over the Beavers.

"I said when we had the Quade incident that we had really good players in our program," UW coach Mike Hopkins said. 

It's still tough to go without a couple of guys who have elite talent not only for this Huskies team (12-6 overall, 2-3 Pac-12), but for all of college basketball. 

At least McDaniels will return for Saturday's home game against eighth-ranked Oregon (14-4, 3-2).

"He's playing," Hopkins said. 

Check out the video as we hone in for a close-up of these two sidelined Huskies occupying game-long seats. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Price is Right: It's 'Machine,' Not Ray

Former high-scoring forward with the great nickname closely follows the Huskies.

Dan Raley

by

Kelhenny

What a Rock Star: Hopkins Shows His Fan Side

Washington basketball coach lets his hair down discussing his favorite band.

Dan Raley

From QB to QB: Pelluer Liked How Eason Handled Scrutiny

Former Huskies great praises departing UW leader for being cool under fire.

Dan Raley

Battle-Tested: Freshman Gives Huskies Big Lift Against Oregon State

First-year player shows off his long-range shooting ability in 64-56 victory.

Dan Raley

Bey: 'Like We Have Whole New Team Without Quade'

UW players' roles have changed with point guard becoming academically ineligible.

Dan Raley

UW's Hopkins: 'I've Moved Forward. This Is What We've Got'

Coach acknowledges that Green is a significant loss before refocusing his attention.

Dan Raley

The Heartbroken Husky: A Very Personal Story

Lynn Madsen shares the ordeal of losing his wife and the mother of his three daughters to cancer.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

Cougars Have New Coach: Huskies Already Broke Him In

Former Hawaii leader joked about Rose Bowl before facing and losing to UW.

Dan Raley

Food for Thought: Thybulle Makes Rookie Mistake

Former Huskies standout got roasted for failing to satisfy the culinary needs of his NBA teammates.

Dan Raley

Lewis: 'Petersen Stepping Down Allowed Us to Hang Onto Lake'

Huskies running back great remains close to the football program as broadcaster and loyal alum.

Dan Raley