View From the Bench: Green, McDaniels Could Only Watch

The Washington basketball team had a lot of firepower sitting out against Oregon State, with point guard Quade Green and forward Jaden McDaniels on the bench for the entirely of Thursday night's game.

Green, the Kentucky transfer in a black sweatshirt and gray sweat pants, is ineligible because of academic shortcomings.

McDaniels, the potential lottery pick wearing his trademark headband, got banged up on the recent road trip at California and was nursing a sprained ankle.

Often times, these two were seated next to each other.

In McDaniels' absence, the Huskies had a couple of fellow true freshmen in RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis step up and provide minutes, points and needed relief in the 64-56 victory over the Beavers.

"I said when we had the Quade incident that we had really good players in our program," UW coach Mike Hopkins said.

It's still tough to go without a couple of guys who have elite talent not only for this Huskies team (12-6 overall, 2-3 Pac-12), but for all of college basketball.

At least McDaniels will return for Saturday's home game against eighth-ranked Oregon (14-4, 3-2).

"He's playing," Hopkins said.

Check out the video as we hone in for a close-up of these two sidelined Huskies occupying game-long seats.