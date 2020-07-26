HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Kentucky Still Smolders Over One of Its Own Telling McDaniels Not to Come

Dan Raley

Jaden McDaniels quickly disappeared from view once the college basketball season ended and the freshman forward declared his intentions to leave the University of Washington for the NBA draft.

While his name frequently surfaces in mock drafts, McDaniels hasn't made himself available for any media inquisitions or visible on social media. There's been no recent sightings of the gifted 6-foot-9 player. No quotes. Nothing. 

It's like the shy and mysterious one is in a self-induced quarantine, which is his style.

At least the former Husky was hidden away until last week, when his name was plastered all over Kentucky again for reasons not of his doing.

McDaniels has been at the center of a tiff between Wildcats coach John Calipari and former UK forward Wenyen Gabriel, now with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA bubble in Orlando, going on a year now. 

Once McDaniels committed to the Huskies, someone leaked an Instagram direct message that Gabriel had sent to the Seattle-area player, discouraging him from coming to Kentucky while suggesting the coach makes false promises. 

The missive read as follows:

"Don't fall in love with (Calipari's) words let me tell you the real! If you not ready to do it like right NOW. Like if you not ready to be one of the (STARS) and make all the plays ... then (you're going to) end up being just a skinny big man there. And trust me, that (stuff) is HARD. First thing's first, if your handle is shaky, he's (going to) stop you from dribbling. (That stuff is going to mess you) up because (you're going) to feel handicapped. Then he (is going to) tell you to just catch and shoot or go set a slip screen and try to get open from there. But if there are no bigs, (you're going to) be guarding all bigs ..." 

Gabriel later said he tried to apologize to Calipari but they never connected. The issue died down until last week, when the Kentucky basketball coach sent a birthday wish on social media to former Wildcat Bam Adebayo, now with the Miami Heat. 

Gabriel couldn't help himself and posted in the comments section, "Damn where was my (birthday) wish in March."

Kentucky fans got all over him once more, seeing him as this supposedly disloyal middle man getting between McDaniels and the program.

Gabriel had this response, referencing Calipari, during the flare-up, "I didn't like playing for him in college. Before I came to Kentucky, I was a top-15 recruit. When I left I went undrafted."

Chances are McDaniels has no idea of the word play going back and forth in Kentucky that involves him only in passing. Gabriel had one more Instagram fan retort on the weekend that sounded beneficial for Jaden.

"I told him the truth and he did what he wanted with that information," he wrote of McDaniels. "He'll still make millions if he wants to."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

That darn, Wenyen! It seems that because of him, I had to watch one of the most immature players in UW history stink up Hec Ed for a season. Hope that McDaniels has a loooong NBA career, though. I really do. The Association is a much better place for his style of play and attitude.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scoutlook: Freshman OT Rosengarten Should Provide Intriguing Blindside Material

Roger Rosengarten is a future left tackle for the Washington Huskies. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller breaks down his game and explains why he's blindside material.

Trevor Mueller

Part 1: Husky Hopeful Leon Neal Jr. Comes Prepared, Thanks in Part to his Dad

Leon Neal Jr. is the son of former Washington Huskies running back Leon Neal. They make each other proud.

Tiana Cole

Impact Statement: What Would Former USC TE Jack Yary Look Like as a Husky?

It seems if the former USC commit has it his way, he will be a Washington Husky in the near future. What would he look like in the purple and gold?

Mike Martin

SI All-American Tape Doesn't Lie: Prentice Will Bring Elite Skills to UW

The Seattle interior lineman grades out extremely high with a neutral source, SI's college football recruiting experts.

Dan Raley

Young Yary Poses in UW Uniform; Is He Jilting USC for the Huskies?

The son of Trojans legend Ron Yary apparently backs away from Trojans program and teases his social media audience in a UW uniform.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Friday Film Study: SI All-American WR Candidate Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic receiver Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Edwin Weathersby, SI All-American analyst, breaks down Tinae for Husky Maven.

Mike Martin

Tre Simmons and Brandon Roy Have Always Celebrated Together

They've shared in basketball victories and championships, plus their birthdays come on consecutive days.

Dan Raley

Part 1: Kaila Olin on College Football Rule Changes

With multiple changes occurring around college football nationally because of the pandemic, it only seems fit to talk about how rules will change in the sport, as well.

Kaila Olin

Tuimoloau Willing to Wait as Long as He Needs Before Choosing College

Coach for top-rated football recruit from Eastside Catholic High School reiterates to Ohio website that the defensive end will continue to take his time in choosing a school.

Dan Raley

UW's Davis and Davis: They're Not Related, But They Have a Strong Connection

They're high school and college teammates and classmates, but there are no family ties for this pair.

Dan Raley