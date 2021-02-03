Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
The Noah Dickerson Podcast: What Happened Against WSU?

The former UW big man breaks down the Huskies’ 77-62 loss to the Cougars.
After ending their eight-game losing streak with a sweep of Utah and Colorado, the University of Washington basketball team had momentum going into it rivalry game against Washington State. 

However, the Huskies fell flat.

Most glaring, the Cougars outrebounded them 48-28, with 19 coming from the offensive end, and won easily 77-62. 

Former Husky inside presence Noah Dickerson breaks down the rebounding problems and why they happened. 

the Noah Dickerson Show
