Noah Dickerson Podcast: Ex-Husky Reviews UW's 0-3 Start

The former power forward takes a long, hard look at the current Washington basketball team and offers his thoughts.

Noah Dickerson always had something interesting to say when he played for the University of Washington basketball season, besides showing great moves around the basket.

Taking a break from international basketball pursuits, this big man takes a look at his old program and offers his insights on the Huskies' 0-3 start.

No, the UW could use him but he doesn't have any remaining eligibility.

The Huskies have lost to second-ranked Baylor 86-52, UC-Riverside 57-42 and Utah 76-62. The boards have been a problem, a place where Dickerson excelled.

Most recently on Thursday, the Huskies played well for a half. They led most of the way before into the locker room down five. In the second half, the offense turned stagnant and the defense was slower in its rotations.

Dickerson tells us what he thinks.