Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Noah Dickerson's Podcast: Reviewing the Huskies' 2-1 Week

The former UW big man and Husky Maven expert breaks down victories over WSU and Cal.
Author:
Publish date:

It was a good week for the University of Washington basketball team. Conference wins over WSU and California. A game-winning buzzer beater by Marcus Tsohonis in Pullman got it started

The Huskies fell to the Stanford Cardinal but bounced back nicely with a win over the California Golden Bears.

Noah Dickerson, the one-time UW great and now Husky Maven analyst, explains what went right and what went wrong. 

the Noah Dickerson Show
Basketball

Noah Dickerson's Podcast: Reviewing the Huskies' 2-1 Week

Husky signee Maurice Heims provides a California high school football update to Husky Maven's Mike Martin.
Recruiting

Class of 2021: California Huskies React to HS Season Restart

Chili Davis has joined the UW staff in a lower-level job.
Football

New Mexico State Assistant Joins Husky Staff in Support Role

Jeremiah Martin makes his presence felt against North Carolina.
Football

Which UW Transfer Portal Newcomers Will Make a Difference?

J'Raan Brooks drives against Cal in Berkeley.
Basketball

Little-used J'Raan Brooks Will Draw More Playing Time on Arizona Trip

Sterling Hinds was one of the fastest Huskies.
Husky Legends

Going Back for Seconds: 8 Fastest UW Football Players

Mike Hopkins confers with Huskies Cole Bajema and Nate Pryor.
Basketball

Strange Season Gets Stranger as UW Closes with 3 Games in Arizona

Jacob Eason takes a snap at Arizona in 2019.
Husky Legends

How the Carson Wentz Trade Will Help Jacob Eason