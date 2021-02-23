Noah Dickerson's Podcast: Reviewing the Huskies' 2-1 Week
The former UW big man and Husky Maven expert breaks down victories over WSU and Cal.
It was a good week for the University of Washington basketball team. Conference wins over WSU and California. A game-winning buzzer beater by Marcus Tsohonis in Pullman got it started
The Huskies fell to the Stanford Cardinal but bounced back nicely with a win over the California Golden Bears.
Noah Dickerson, the one-time UW great and now Husky Maven analyst, explains what went right and what went wrong.