Podcast: NBA Insider Chris Haynes Discusses NBA Bubble, Draft, Huskies

Chris Haynes spent 106 days in the NBA bubble. It was historic. Uncertain. Rewarding.

Yahoo's senior NBA insider joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to discuss his experience, which was unprecedented. He won't soon forget it.

"It was a great experience covering history, having the bubble was unprecedented and no one knew if we would finish and crown a champion," Haynes said.

It was much more than basketball, too.

"You add the social justice aspect of it as players took it into their own hands," he said. "Being one of a few national black reporters it was inspiring for me to see that and cover this moment."

With the NBA draft coming on Wednesday, Haynes shares what executives are saying about freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart, former University of Washington one-and-done players who are expecting to hear their names called.

The conversation also deals with the many players who have come from Washington state and created an NBA legacy.