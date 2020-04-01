Pryor Commits to UW Basketball Team -- For Third Time

Nate Pryor has committed his basketball talents to Mike Hopkins and the Washington program.

For the third time.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1 point guard from West Seattle High School and North Idaho College tweeted out his intentions to play for Mike Hopkins and the Huskies by saying, "My heart is with my city and staying home."

Just two and a half weeks earlier, Pryor announced he had withdrawn his second commitment to the Huskies through social media, which was the season before.

Three years ago, Pryor committed to Seattle University, drew his release when Cameron Dollar was fired and accepted a UW scholarship offer on the rebound. He was Hopkins' second confirmed program recruit after leading West Seattle to the state semifinals. He spent the last two seasons playing for North Idaho.

Pryor didn't readily respond to a message asking for comment regarding his continual change in basketball plans.

The 6-foot-1 backcourt player averaged 18.9 points and 5.3 assists per game for a 28-1 North Idaho team that finished the season with an 18-game win streak.

Speculation outside the program, with nothing confirmed one way or the other, suggested that Pryor might have been hot and cold on the Huskies dependent on the point-guard backlog.

Quade Green, a Kentucky transfer, was the UW starter as a sophomore until becoming academically ineligible 15 games into the past season.

Elijah Hardy, a junior to be, had a wildly inconsistent season at point guard, starting just one game in Green's place.

Green and Hardy may or may not return to the Huskies.

Last week, Wichita State shooting guard Erik Stevenson, the Shocker's second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, announced through social media that he was transferring and joining the Huskies.