HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Lights Out: Pat Forde Commentary On a College Sports Landscape Gone Dark

Dan Raley

The image above is of Husky Stadium, last September, emptied out of spectators in scant minutes by lightning strikes. 

The good news was, after a significant weather delay, the Washington-California football game continued into the early hours. Fans reclaimed their seats. Somewhere approaching 2 a.m., the visiting Bears pulled out a last-second 20-19 victory.

Fast forward ahead six months and all of the sporting world, professional and collegiate, sits in limbo, reeling from the novel coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening lives and livelihoods across the globe.

There's just no sense in taking chances with bring together large crowds and risking the further spread of a fatal virus that has no cure at the moment.

At Washington, all athletic activities -- games, practices and workouts -- have been suspended until at least the end of the month, when the school will reassess the situation.

In the accompanying video, Pat Forde, a nationally renowned sports writer for Sports Illustrated, opines on the current state of affairs for the sports world and what he normally would be covering at this time.

"It has been a staggering, sobering, somber week for college athletics," Forde says, "capped off, and, America, we all knew it was coming, that for the first time since the 1930s we won't have an NCAA men's basketball tournament. We're all going to miss March Madness."

 Forde went on to pay homage to all of the collegiate athletes  who are seniors and just had their playing careers abruptly ended. Basketball. Softball. Wrestling. Track. 

"Tough day," Forde says. "Tough day in America."

Shortly thereafter, the NCAA announced it would grant extra years of eligibility to athletes, where appropriate, who have had their spring seasons compromised by the pandemic. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A World Suddenly Without Sports: How Should We React?

Sports Illustrated and CBS Radio broadcaster Robin Lundberg provides commentary on a sporting landscape rapidly shutting down in front of us.

Dan Raley

by

KirklandDawg

Green With Envy: Here's How UW Point Guard Was the Difference

It stands to reason that the Huskies' fortunes would have been different had Quade Green not been sidelined for academic issues. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin takes a look.

Mike Martin

One and Done: Huskies Eliminated; Stewart Likely Bows Out At His Best

The Washington basketball team couldn't beat Arizona twice in five days and season ends.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

It's Now a Rebuild: Can Huskies Fix Shooting Deficiencies?

Coach Mike Hopkins needs to find some shooters or things won't improve for the Washington basketball team.

Dan Raley

UW Bans Fans From Events, Could Make Spring Football Game Off Limits

Novel coronavirus fears and governor's actions prompt university to prevent spectators from attending games.

Dan Raley

Huskies' Crap Shoot: Need to Roll 3's to Make Tourney Run

Washington freshmen should come ready to play, but they'll need outside help to stay long in Las Vegas.

Dan Raley

Jamal on Jaden: 'NBA Game Might Suit Him Better'

Entering the Pac-12 tournament, the Huskies freshman forward has taken a big step forward with his basketball prowess.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona Wildcats on Day 1 of the Pac-12 Tournament

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get back-to-back wins against the Arizona Wildcats, this one coming in round one of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Kaila Olin

UW Makes New Radio Deal, Switches to KJR from KOMO

Agreement between university and media outlet to broadcast football and basketball stretches over next five seasons.

Dan Raley

Stewart Receives Dual All-Pac-12 Honors, Only UW Rewards Recipient

Huskies freshman forward sensation selected to both all-league and all-freshman teams by the conference.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3