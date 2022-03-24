Stevenson Goes for the Cycle, Enters Portal Seeking 4th School

The former Washington shooting guard is on the move again after his coach was fired.

Erik Stevenson will try to hit for the college basketball cycle. He's touched three bags so far.

The well-traveled guard from Lacey, Washington, and formerly the University of Washington, is the first South Carolina player to enter the transfer portal since Gamecocks coach Frank Martin was fired — and he'll seek his fourth school.

A year ago, the Stevenson was the first of six players who went out the door after the Huskies tailed off badly to a 5-21 season.

The year before, the 6-foot-3 shooter transferred following two seasons at Wichita State and joined the UW.

Former Husky teammate Marcus Tsohonis, who transferred to Virginia Commonwealth, also re-entered the portal this week.

At South Carolina, Stevenson was the only player to start all 31 games for an 18-13 team that didn't advance to a postseason tournament. He finished second among the Gamecocks with an 11.6 scoring average and tied for the team lead with 4.7 rebounds per game.

Not shy about launching long-range balls, he shot 36.9 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from 3-point range.

In the previous season at UW, Stevenson was the Huskies' fourth-best scorer at 9.3 points an outing and shot 35.7 percent from the field and 29.8 behind the line.

No stranger to this process, he joins 700 Division I players who already have submitted their names to the portal.

