HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

A Man of Honor: Stewart Receives Yet Another Postseason Reward

Dan Raley

While a sub-.500 Husky basketball season becomes a faint memory, people haven't forgotten Isaiah Stewart, Washington's sensational freshman.

Twelves days after his team was eliminated from the Pac-12 tournament by Arizona, Stewart received more postseason honors, named on Monday to the National Association of basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 19 second team.

The UW's 6-foot-9 forward, who has made no announcement of his expected early entry into the NBA draft, led the 15-17 Huskies in scoring at 17 points per game and rebounding at 8.8. 

Stewart is considered a potential NBA first-round draft pick by many of the mock drafts. Near the end of the season, he wouldn't confirm that he was turning pro after one college season.

He collected 14 double doubles, which were the second most by a conference player. He set school records for blocks (66) and rebounds (281) by a freshman. His 543 points were the fifth highest by a Huskies freshman.

Earlier the first-year UW player was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team (10 players), Pac-12 All-Freshman team (5 players) and U.S. Basketball Writers Association  All-District IX team (10 players). No other Huskies player has received any individual recognition.

Stewart was joined on the District 19 second team by USC's Onyeka Okongwu, Washington State's C.J. Elleby, Colorado's Tyler Bey and Stanford's Oscar da Silva.

The NABC first team consists of Oregon's Payton Pritchard, Colorado's McKinley Wright IV, Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, Arizona State's Remy Martin and Oregon State's Tres Tinkle.

UCLA's Mick Cronin was chosen coach of the year.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Made Good on His Brash Promise

The new Husky quarterback let Michigan State coach Duffy Daugherty know what was coming and delivered in a sensational manner.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Victor Curne, Part of the Huskies' Texas Pipeline

Big tackle made his move in the Vegas Bowl, ready to solidify himself on offensive line.

Dan Raley

50 Years Ago, Sixkiller Turned Husky Football Upside Down

The legend began with an urgent call for Sonny's services on a brilliantly sunny afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Dan Raley

'Mystery Husky,' Episode 1: The Man Behind the Curtain Is ...

In "Mystery Husky," Episode 1, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin reveals the 1991 national champion player behind the curtain.

Mike Martin

The Legend of Sixkiller: He Was Ready When Husky QBs Dropped Like Dominoes

Fate played a big role in launching legendary player's career during 1970 spring football drills.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

4-Star Recruit: Big-Hitter DB Steven Ortiz Jr. Considers UW Offer

Steven Ortiz from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, described getting an offer in-person from UW Coach Jimmy Lake as amazing. Could the Huskies go into this state and snag another top DB?

Mike Martin

UW Football Primer: Henry Bainivalu Gets His Chance, No Turning Back

Huskies big offensive lineman got his chance to be a headliner in the Las Vegas Bowl and he could be on his way.

Dan Raley

Mystery Husky: Round 1, Who is the National Champion Behind the Curtain?

What former Washington player is a hip-hop artist and has national championship and Super Bowl rings? Mystery Husky kicks off with 4th and Inches Podcast co-host Jake Grant taking on UWDawgPound.com's Andrew Berg to try to figure out which former Husky is behind the curtain.

Mike Martin

LISTEN: Tacoma TE Recruit Chance Bogan Sees Downtime as Opportunity

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin spoke with Chance Bogan, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound tight end from Wilson High School in Tacoma about his recruiting prospects.

Mike Martin

More Fallout From Pandemic: UW Cancels Spring Football Practice, Game

It's fair to ask: Will there be a college football regular season come fall?

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley