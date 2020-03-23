A Man of Honor: Stewart Receives Yet Another Postseason Reward

While a sub-.500 Husky basketball season becomes a faint memory, people haven't forgotten Isaiah Stewart, Washington's sensational freshman.

Twelves days after his team was eliminated from the Pac-12 tournament by Arizona, Stewart received more postseason honors, named on Monday to the National Association of basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 19 second team.

The UW's 6-foot-9 forward, who has made no announcement of his expected early entry into the NBA draft, led the 15-17 Huskies in scoring at 17 points per game and rebounding at 8.8.

Stewart is considered a potential NBA first-round draft pick by many of the mock drafts. Near the end of the season, he wouldn't confirm that he was turning pro after one college season.

He collected 14 double doubles, which were the second most by a conference player. He set school records for blocks (66) and rebounds (281) by a freshman. His 543 points were the fifth highest by a Huskies freshman.

Earlier the first-year UW player was selected to the All-Pac-12 first team (10 players), Pac-12 All-Freshman team (5 players) and U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District IX team (10 players). No other Huskies player has received any individual recognition.

Stewart was joined on the District 19 second team by USC's Onyeka Okongwu, Washington State's C.J. Elleby, Colorado's Tyler Bey and Stanford's Oscar da Silva.

The NABC first team consists of Oregon's Payton Pritchard, Colorado's McKinley Wright IV, Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, Arizona State's Remy Martin and Oregon State's Tres Tinkle.

UCLA's Mick Cronin was chosen coach of the year.