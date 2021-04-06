The Noah Dickerson Podcast: Hameir Wright Talks of his Frustrations

One former UW big man speaks with another about his time spent in Seattle.

After four years at the University of Washington and coming off a 5-21 season, former Husky forward Hameir Wright will use his final college season of eligibility and play elsewhere. He does not go quietly.

The New York native leaves unhappy with the way things went with him and the Huskies this past year and he shares his frustrations with one-time teammate Noah Dickerson.

Wright wasn't sure what his role was with change hinted at but the plays remaining the same and he let his displeasure show, especially in launching 3-pointers at times.

"In some games I got into it was I didn't care — I was going to chuck it," he acknowledged. "Those were games I didn't shoot well."

Wright talked about his ups and downs on the court and his interactions with coach Mike Hopkins. He doesn't come away with a good feeling about it.

"I wasted my talents here and I told coach Hopkins that," he said.

The 6-foot-9 Wright is one of six Huskies who have left the program since the season ended and entered the transfer portal, a process for changing schools that's been made easier than it was before.

A three-year starter, the forward from Albany, New York, averaged 6.2 points and 4.7 rebounds as a UW senior. He shot 37.9 percent from the field, 29 percent from 3-point range. He started 25 of 26 games for the Huskies.

"I always felt I could do more but it is what it is," Wright said. "Whether or not I didn't earn it or whether I didn't get the opportunity, that's up for debate."