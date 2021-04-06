Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

The Noah Dickerson Podcast: Hameir Wright Talks of his Frustrations

One former UW big man speaks with another about his time spent in Seattle.
Author:
Publish date:

After four years at the University of Washington and coming off a 5-21 season, former Husky forward Hameir Wright will use his final college season of eligibility and play elsewhere. He does not go quietly.

The New York native leaves unhappy with the way things went with him and the Huskies this past year and he shares his frustrations with one-time teammate Noah Dickerson.

Wright wasn't sure what his role was with change hinted at but the plays remaining the same and he let his displeasure show, especially in launching 3-pointers at times. 

"In some games I got into it was I didn't care — I was going to chuck it," he acknowledged. "Those were games I didn't shoot well."

Wright talked about his ups and downs on the court and his interactions with coach Mike Hopkins. He doesn't come away with a good feeling about it.

"I wasted my talents here and I told coach Hopkins that," he said. 

 

The 6-foot-9 Wright is one of six Huskies who have left the program since the season ended and entered the transfer portal, a process for changing schools that's been made easier than it was before.

A three-year starter, the forward from Albany, New York, averaged 6.2 points and 4.7 rebounds as a UW senior. He shot 37.9 percent from the field, 29 percent from 3-point range. He started 25 of 26 games for the Huskies.

"I always felt I could do more but it is what it is," Wright said. "Whether or not I didn't earn it or whether I didn't get the opportunity, that's up for debate."

Mar 7, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) controls the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

The Noah Dickerson Podcast: Hameir Wright Talks of his Frustrations

Husky Stadium welcomes spring football on Wednesday.
Football

Spring Football Begins Wednesday, Fans Invited to 10 Practices

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed shared a moment with O'Dea freshman standout Jason Brown Jr.
Recruiting

Robbing the Cradle: Huskies Offer O'Dea High Freshman Back

Tina Langley, new UW women's basketball coach, questions a call.
Basketball

UW Hires Rice Coach to Right Husky Women's Team

Tamar Bates reopened his recruiting the UW has made a bid for him.
Recruiting

National Recruit Tamar Bates Has Rush of New Suitors, Including UW

Rome Odunze is a returning UW WR.
Football

UW Wide Receiver Primer: Who's In and Who's Out and Why

Dubs, the UW mascot, has passed.
Football

End of an Era as Retired UW Mascot Dubs Passes Over the Weekend

Jake Locker was a memorable UW quarterback.
Husky Legends

What Did Locker Walk Away from the NFL? It's Not That Complicated