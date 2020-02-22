HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Timmons Has Seen the Downside to Husky Basketball More Than Once

Dan Raley

If losing breeds character, Sam Timmons finds himself set for life.

The Washington big man, by way of New Zealand, has experienced more than his share of setbacks. An overabundance of defeats. More stumbles than he can keep track of.

As the Huskies (12-15 overall, 2-12 Pac-12) bring a nine-game losing streak into Saturday afternoon's game against California (11-15, 5-8) at Alaska Airlines Arena, the 6-foot-11 senior center has suffered through the more than month-long misery like everyone else.

Yet Timmons is the only holdover from the UW's 2016-17 team that dropped its final 13 games of that season, setting the school record for continuous futility.

He has the unwanted position of being part of each of the Husky basketball teams that hold the two longest losing streaks in school history.

How these UW squads rank in the end still remains to be seen.  

Timmons just can't win in this situation. 

Either way, he leaves Washington on the team with the longest losing stretch, whether it be the 2017 club or his current Huskies should they drop their next five games.

"Losing is part of the game," Timmons said, taking it all in stride. "Part of an athlete's journey is losing and how you deal with it."

He seems to be holding up well and, as the video shows, he speaks so eloquently. 

As a freshman, Timmons started each of the 13 losses for a team that finished 9-22 and 2-16 in the conference.

Those Huskies were built around fellow freshman Markelle Fultz, a high-scoring guard who would become the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick going to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Fultz didn't play in seven of the final eight games that season because of injuries.

That 2017 team was unlike this one in that it got severely pounded on occasion, losing games by 41, 32 and 22, even with Fultz in the lineup for the worst thumping.

The current Huskies haven't been beaten by more than 14 all season, choosing to lose close one after close one. 

Timmons has started only the last game of this streak, against Stanford, scoring four points and handing out a nifty behind-the-back pass for an assist.

Asked to compare the two situations, the player from Down Under maintained his ever cheery approach. He sees positive similarities.

"From the outside looking in, it would be easy to see how a team going through adversity like this would start to splinter and spread apart," Timmons said. "But this team and that team have stayed together."

Lucky for him, his teams as a UW sophomore and junior let him enjoy considerable success along the way, finishing 21-13 and 27-9.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coby Had an Unforgettable Month Before He Encountered a Forgettable Play

Former University of Washington running back showed His greatness, but it didn't last long enough.

Dan Raley

UW Losing Streak Reaches 9 -- Tied For Second Worst In School History

Huskies hang with Stanford for 30 minutes and then fade away once more and lose 72-64.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

WATCH: Kaila's Keys For Beating the Stanford Cardinal At Home

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies as they try to end their eight-game losing streak by beating the Stanford Cardinal at home on Montlake.

Kaila Olin

Looking a Little Green: UW Tries to End Slide Against Stanford

Huskies are still floundering after losing their floor leader before first Stanford game. Will they finally bounce back?

Dan Raley

During Bleak Times, Huskies Freshman Playmaker Tries to Dish Out Hope

Freshman point guard serves as face of spiraling University of Washington team more often than not these days.

Dan Raley

Kiper on Jacob Eason: He's a Late First-Rounder

Draft analyst gushes over former University of Washington quarterback's arm strength. See which team Kiper predicts he will end up with.

Dan Raley

by

Dillon88

The Kick That Never Happened: 199 Days to Michigan

Thirty-seven years ago, University of Washington kicker Jeff Jaeger got called back to the sideline -- and it didn't bother him one bit.

Dan Raley

UW Slide Began Against Stanford -- Will Slumping Cardinal Provide Relief?

Huskies host a faltering Bay Area team next, trying to avoid a ninth consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

Ron Medved's Two-Way Husky Game to Remember

The versatile Washington back broke an 88-yard scoring run, intercepted two passes and preserved 19-11 win over Stanford.

Dan Raley

Ron Medved: The Husky Who Wanted to Play Every Down

Versatile Washington player stayed on the field even after one-platoon football was discontinued.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley