The Redshirt: From Odd Man Out to Main Man

Marcus Tsohonis sits on the sideline, wearing jeans, dribbling aimlessly, watching his Washington basketball teammates warm up.

This was three weeks ago. We have photo evidence.

He was designated as a redshirt by the Huskies, preserving his freshman year of eligibility. Practicing, but not playing in games.

The only one on the team doing so voluntarily (J'Raan Brooks is sitting out as a transfer from USC).

So much for that idea.

When the Huskies (12-7 overall, 2-4 Pac-12) take the floor at Utah (10-7, 1-4) on Thursday night, look for Tsohonis to be in the UW starting lineup at point guard for the first time, as a replacement for the academically eligible Quade Green.

"I'm just staying ready," said the Portland product, who speaks in the video about his brief redshirt experience.

It just goes to show why college basketball players should be patient when it comes to playing time. Things happen in an instant.

His coach now thinks Tsohonis is an invaluable piece to the puzzle for the remainder of the season.

"I think his pace calms everybody down," Mike Hopkins said.

His presence, so different in a week's time, gives the Huskies a chance.