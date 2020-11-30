UW Basketball Team Adds Late Game Against Riverside Before Heading to Utah

The Huskies hope to rebound from season-opening disaster against Baylor, playing in Las Vegas a second time.

Stop the bus.

Take the University of Washington basketball team back to Las Vegas and T-Mobile Arena, scene of Sunday's 86-52 loss to second-ranked Baylor.

Rather than travel directly to Utah for its conference opener on Thursday, as was the plan, the Huskies have picked up another basketball game.

They'll face UC-Riverside in the same arena on Tuesday at 1 p.m., hoping to loosen up and be much more competitive this time.

The school announced the hastily arranged non-conference game on Monday afternoon.

The Huskies (0-1) were unable to rebound at all against Baylor — losing that battle by a crushing 50-19.

For that matter, UW coach Mike Hopkins might rearrange his starting lineup after opening against the Bears with guards Quade Green and Erik Stevenson, wings Hameir Wright and Jamal Bey, and 6-foot-11 big man Nate Roberts.

The only other big man is 6-9 J'Raan Brooks, but it couldn't hurt at all to have another rebounder on the floor.

Riverside (0-1) lost its opener to Pacific 66-60 and had its second game against Fresno State on Monday canceled by the pandemic. The Highlanders are led by former Washington State forward Arinze Chidam, a 6-9, 240-pound senior who scored 16 points in the first game.

A public-service warning: There is no cable or network TV coverage. FloSports will stream the game, as it did the UW-Baylor outing, which was an unmitigated disaster. The pay provider ($12.95) offered long stretches of no video or audio during the UW opener and couldn't always keep up with the current score. Might as well stick with KJR radio for this one.

