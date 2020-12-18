Remember Andy Russo? UW Hoops Could Be Replaying Previous Downturn

The similarities between the former and current Husky basketball coaches are all too real.

Thirty-five years ago, Andy Russo took over as the University of Washington basketball coach.

He was hired from Louisiana Tech as this new-energy guy to lead the Husky program. His smiling face appeared on advertisements affixed to the outside of Metro busses. He was personable, likable.

Russo inherited a 7-foot center Christian Welp from the previous regime and brought in guard Eldridge Recasner, both later bound for the NBA.

Largely because of Welp, the coach enjoyed two seasons of success — his Husky teams finished 19-12 and 20-15, and earned NCAA and NIT berths, respectively.

After that, everything fell off in a huge way.

It wasn't gradual or subtle.

Teams built around Russo's recruits generally looked undisciplined and overmatched.

People loudly questioned whether he could coach or not.

His next teams dipped to 10-19 and 12-16.

The school fired Russo as quickly as it hired him.



Now fast forward to the COVID-controlled 2020-21 season, where Mike Hopkins finds himself in a similar worrisome position.

The former Syracuse assistant likewise was a new-energy guy.

Well-liked by program supporters.

Successful for two seasons with inherited players, finishing 20-13 and 27-9.

Now in big trouble.

Hopkins followed up a 15-17 record last season with a 1-5 start to the current one.

His Huskies are losers of 20 of their past 26 games overlapping seasons.

Hopkins has made recruiting mistakes.

He remains loyal to older players who have failed him.

He's disturbingly low on talent.

People wonder if he can coach.

After shockingly losing to Montana, Hopkins sounded emotional and downcast.

It seems as if he's not sure what to do next.

The school may help him decide.

His program is an absolute mess.

No recruits this season, just one for next year.

No obvious solutions to fix things.

Hopkins is in his fourth season.

Will he get a fifth?

Russo never coached again at the Division 1 level.

He dropped down to Division II and got fired again.

Russo ended up owning a Florida carwash.

What will Hopkins be doing a year from now?

Maybe he'll offer a wax with that wash.

