UW's Harris to Withdraw from NBA Draft -- Who Knew He Was Entered?
Well, we've learned that Tyler Harris is an exceedingly confident basketball player.
On Saturday, unbeknownst to most if not all University of Washington media and fan followers, the Portland transfer revealed to CBS Sports he not only has his name entered in the NBA Draft, he will withdraw it soon in order to play for the Huskies.
Heady stuff for a guy who played just two-thirds of a season last winter for his WCC team as a freshman with ankle issues.
"I always wanted to be an NBA player," Harris said in an Instagram post while at Portland.
The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Harris is one of 10 roster newcomers for the UW under new coach Danny Sprinkle, though the school hasn't released his name yet as a team addition, which it has with several others.
From Hayward, California, Harris, with his size and skill set, very well could become an NBA player in some day.
When he wasn't limping, Harris proved to be a talented performer, especially at the beginning of his college basketball career. He was the first Portland player to debut with a double-double, picking up 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 78-73 win over Long Beach State and, two games later, he did it again with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 76-65 victory over UC Riverside.
He averaged 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the 12-21 Pilots, missing 11 outings with ankle issues that stretch back to his high school days in the Bay Area.
