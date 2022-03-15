Skip to main content
UW's Terrell Brown Named to NABC Second 5, Should Have Been Higher

The Husky guard basically took a backset to Oregon's Will Richardson this time.

Terrell Brown earned another individual basketball reward with his selection on Tuesday to the second five of the NABC District 19 team, though this accolade was more than a little curious.

The University of Washington senior guard — the Pac-12's league leader in scoring (21.7) and steals (2.1) — was joined by UCLA's Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell, Arizona's Christian Koloko and Colorado's Jabari Walker.

The first unit consisted of Benedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis from Arizona, USC's Isaiah Mobley,  UCLA's Johnny Juzang and Oregon's Will Richardson.

If there was any quibble with this, Brown, in a straight-up comparison, easily could have swapped places with Richardson, a 6-foot-5 senior guard who finished well behind him in scoring (14.1) and steals (1.3).

Their team success wasn't all that much different either, with the Huskies finishing the season at 17-15 while the Ducks are 19-14 and entered in the NIT.

Last week, Brown was one of 10 players named to the conference's expanded All-Pac-12 first team.

These were all of the same players who were named to the NABC's two fives with the exception of one — USC's Drew Peterson was pickede instead of the aforementioned Richardson.

Two seasons ago, Brown played for crosstown Seattle University, led his league in scoring (20.7) and was named first-team All-WAC and first-team NABC All-District 6.

