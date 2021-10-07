    • October 7, 2021
    VCU Backcourt Injuries Thrust Ex-Husky Tsohonis into Bigger Role

    The shooting guard left Washington in March as one of six transfers.
    Author:

    Former University of Washington shooting guard Marcus Tsohonis has made a college basketball living off the misfortune suffered by his teammates, and it appears his new school, Virginia Commonwealth, will be no different than his old.

    VCU this week lost 6-foot-7 sophomore and potential starting guard Jamir Watkins to a torn ACL in practice, this coming after starting point guard Ace Baldwin ruptured an Achilles tendon during the summer and was lost.

    Welcome, Marcus Tsohonis, who will be thrust into a much greater role for the Atlantic-10 Conference school coming off an NCAA appearance than he might have envisioned. 

    The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Portland, who grew weary of his sporadic playing time under Husky coach Mike Hopkins, entered the transfer portal last March after two seasons at the UW. He was one of six players to enter the portal over a two-week span. 

    Tsohonis intended to redshirt for the Huskies during the 2019-20 season but was forced into action once point guard Quade Green become academically ineligible at midseason. 

    A 10.4-point scorer last season, Tsohonis can put the ball in the basket when needed and in however manner he's used. As a starter, he scored a career-best 29 at Washington State, which included a game-winning shot at the buzzer, and 24 at Stanford. He came off the bench to post 27 against Colorado and 22 at Oregon State.

    With their experience, Tsohonis and senior guard KeShawn Curry now seem the most likely candidates to run the VCU backcourt for coach Mike Rhoades.

