Virus Forces UW Women's Team to Postpone 4 Consecutive Games

The pandemic ended the Husky football season prematurely and now is disrupting the women's basketball season.

While the University of Washington men's basketball team has been able to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak on its roster, the Husky women's team has not been quite so fortunate.

The school announced on Friday that the UW women have pulled out of games at UCLA on Friday, January 15, and USC on Sunday, January 17, because of virus issues in the program.

This comes after Jody Wynn's team postponed games at home this weekend against Arizona on Friday and Arizona State on Sunday.

These Huskies and the Pac-12 will see if some or all of these games can be rescheduled.

Previously, the UW football team played only four of seven football games and had to pull out of the Pac-12 championship game and a possible bowl game because of COVID-19 problems.

Wynn's basketball team is 4-5 and last played on January 3 at Utah, losing 84-63. Previously, these Huskies had their game at Oregon State on December 21 postponed because of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the UW athletic department reported that it had three active COVID-19 cases among all of its athletes, not specifying which sport or the names of the individuals. The school put 568 athletes through testing. Those showing positive results are in quarantine and going through care procedures.

