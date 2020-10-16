UW Suspends Husky Basketball Guard Naz Carter for Unknown Reasons

What did he do?

On Thursday night, the University of Washington suspended senior basketball guard Nahziah Carter for a student code of conduct violation, providing no other details such as cause or length of punishment.

Carter's missteps come at an odd time, considering the COVID-19 pandemic has brought stringent limitations for college athletes to come and go, interact with other students or do much of anything.

The suspension of the Rochester, New York, native represents a huge setback for a Husky basketball team looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in the Pac-12 and prepare for a pandemic-delayed season just under six weeks away.

Coach Mike Hopkins' fourth team appears noticeably light on talent with transfers Erik Stevenson from Wichita State and Cole Bajema from Michigan still seeking waivers to play right away but still without NCAA rulings.

The 6-foot-6 Carter, who is the nephew of entertainer Jay-Z, proved to be a huge disappointment last season when the Huskies had an 11-4 season nosedive into a 15-17 finish.

While starting 28 games last season and averaging 12.2 and 4.9 rebounds, Carter failed to accept a leadership role for the Huskies that would have lessened the damage when point guard Quade Green became academically ineligible.

Once thought to be an NBA prospect, the Husky player has shown himself capable of putting on electric dunking displays but little else. The suspension can't be helpful for his pro aspirations.

The UW, while offering no detail on the player's situation, disclosed that Carter violated the Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) code of conduct. That could have been anything from ignoring COVID-19 testing protocols, failing a drug test, being disrespectful to a coach or teammate or any number of infractions.

The Huskies, who began practicing this week, and other conference teams will play a 20-game schedule, the Pac-12 said on Thursday. Pac-12 women's teams will be allowed to play 22 games. No schedules have been released yet.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.