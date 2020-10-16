SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

UW Suspends Husky Basketball Guard Naz Carter for Unknown Reasons

Dan Raley

What did he do?

On Thursday night, the University of Washington suspended senior basketball guard Nahziah Carter for a student code of conduct violation, providing no other details such as cause or length of punishment.

Carter's missteps come at an odd time, considering the COVID-19 pandemic has brought stringent limitations for college athletes to come and go, interact with other students or do much of anything. 

The suspension of the Rochester, New York, native represents a huge setback for a Husky basketball team looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in the Pac-12 and prepare for a pandemic-delayed season just under six weeks away.

Coach Mike Hopkins' fourth team appears noticeably light on talent with transfers Erik Stevenson from Wichita State and Cole Bajema from Michigan still seeking waivers to play right away but still without NCAA rulings.

The 6-foot-6 Carter, who is the nephew of entertainer Jay-Z, proved to be a huge disappointment last season when the Huskies had an 11-4 season nosedive into a 15-17 finish.

While starting 28 games last season and averaging 12.2 and 4.9 rebounds, Carter failed to accept a leadership role for the Huskies that would have lessened the damage when point guard Quade Green became academically ineligible. 

Once thought to be an NBA prospect, the Husky player has shown himself capable of putting on electric dunking displays but little else. The suspension can't be helpful for his pro aspirations.

The UW, while offering no detail on the player's situation, disclosed that Carter violated the Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) code of conduct. That could have been anything from ignoring COVID-19 testing protocols, failing a drug test, being disrespectful to a coach or teammate or any number of infractions.

The Huskies, who began practicing this week, and other conference teams will play a 20-game schedule, the Pac-12 said on Thursday. Pac-12 women's teams will be allowed to play 22 games. No schedules have been released yet.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jack Westover Is a Money Player Now — Huskies Put Him on Scholarship

Former walk-on tight end has been rewarded with financial aid following a highly productive redshirt freshman season in 2019.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Huff and Puff: UW Offensive-Line Coach Putting Intriguing Pieces Together

The Husky assistant coach is sorting through a lot of big bodies to rebuild the front wall. The freshmen are nearly as impressive as the seniors.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Future Husky DL Rumbles 70 Yards for TD, Adds 2-point Conversion

Voi Tunuufi is known for his ability to get to the quarterbacks. Now this Washington Husky defensive lineman is building a reputation for finding the end zone.

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario Lived Up to Pinkel's Projections Against Him

The University of Washington wide receiver, facing his old Husky offensive coordinator and a big supporter, was at his best playing just a half.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: 'Pinkel Was Gracious In His Exit'

It was still an awkward moment for the former University of Washington offensive coordinator who suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of his former team.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Gregory Shares Some Insider News — 2 of His LBs Are Ahead of the Others

A pair of Husky sophomores are off and running with first-unit jobs and they just might not give them back.

Dan Raley

Garbers Brothers Zinged Each Other Once Becoming Opening-Game Opponents

Ethan fired the first shot, via text message, and got an instantaneous response from Chase. Let the sibling rivalry ramp up.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Jaxson Kirkland is Big Name at Left Tackle, but Lightest on Rebuilt UW Line

The junior has the money position for the Huskies, but he's dropped 28 pounds for more mobility.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

University of Washington Will Host 3 NCAA Postseason Events in 2025

Basketball tourney games, men's golf and gymnastics are coming to the Seattle area in five years.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: A Moment with Kennedy Catholic Prospect Noah Rushing

Kennedy Catholic High School's Noah Rushing joins Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about his game, his recruitment and his experience at the Ford Sports Performance recruiting weekend.

Trevor Mueller