HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

No Surprise At All: Huskies' Isaiah Stewart Declares for NBA Draft

Dan Raley

Freshman sensation Isaiah Stewart was never going to stay more than one season with the University of Washington basketball team.

Coach Mike Hopkins said this matter of fact during the season (see video). Even while Stewart politely pushed back on this subject, it was always a given. 

On Wednesday, the very determined and highly skilled teenager from Rochester, New York, confirmed what everyone knew was coming -- he will enter the NBA draft after just a single year in the college game.

Stewart made the announcement on Twitter with the following message: "Thank you for all the memories #HuskyFamily Can't await to fulfill my dream and officially declare for the 2020 NBA Draft."

In Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft for Sports Illustrated, the analyst has Stewart selected with the 16th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Some liken the UW player to a poor man's Zion Williamson -- exhibiting a similar compact body and relentless effort.

"In Stewart's case, everything adds up to the point where teams feel comfortable with him," Woo said.

The 18-year-old big man didn't enjoy the greatest of UW basketball teams, with the Huskies collapsing following point guard Quade Green becoming ineligible, and slipping from 11-4 to 15-17.

Stewart, however, was at his best all season, leading the team in scoring at 17 points per game and in rebounding at 8.8 each outing, and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and the league's all-freshman team.

He broke freshman records for blocked shots with 66 and for rebounds with 281. He turned in 14 double doubles. And he saved his best for last, scoring a career-high 29 points on 9-for-11 shooting and 10-for-11 foul shooting in his final game against Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament.

"He's a special kid and I was honored to coach him," Hopkins said.

Stewart came to Washington ranked as the nation's No. 2 high school prospect by Rivals.com and was as good as advertised all along.

His only immediate drawback is his perimeter shooting. He led the team with an overall field-goal percentage of 57 percent and was fairly consistent on the foul line at 77.4 percent, but he made just 5 of 20 three-pointers.

The NBA scouts say the latter is no concern, that he'll improve that area in time, considering the forward's desire to develop his game.

"Scouts think he'll be able to shoot from the perimeter and love his work ethic," Woo said.

Fellow UW freshman forward Jaden McDaniels is expected to follow the same route, and make himself available for early NBA draft entry, but he hasn't done so yet. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LISTEN: 'Ballad of Sonny Sixkiller' Was Sound of UW Football Success

Campy song about the young Native American quarterback became an instant hit with adoring Husky fans. Hear it here.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Linebacker U? Huskies Rank in S-I's National Top 10 Over Past Decade

Sports Illustrated ranks the top colleges for producing talent for the different position areas. See where Washington rates at linebacker.

Dan Raley

Pryor Commits to UW Basketball Team -- For Third Time

Point guard is back on again with Washington after changing directions multiple times.

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake: 'We're Going to Have a Season -- and a Memorable One'

In a quarantined world, Washington football coach speaks optimistically about team activities and his hopes for the near future.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: He's the Only Guy Who Could Throw 6 Picks and Win

The Husky quarterback hung in there and overcame adversity in his first varsity trip to his home state.

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Josiah Bronson No Longer a Surprise Starter

Transfer tackle from Temple supplanted first-teamer Benning Potoa'e in 2019 and carved out a spot for himself on the Washington defense.

Dan Raley

2021 UW Recruit Zakhari Spears: Studying to be Shutdown Corner

Zakhari Spears from Los Angeles' Loyola High School is looking to be Washington's next shutdown cornerback despite playing the position for just two years. How high is his ceiling?

Trevor Mueller

Lambright, UW Football Defensive Genius and James Replacement, Dead at 77

The Everett, Washington, native spent nearly four decades with the Husky football program as a player, an assistant coach, the defensive coordinator and the head coach.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Onwuzurike Might Be Huskies' Best Player

The defensive tackle has made steady progress and lived up to all of the hype coming in from football-crazy Texas.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Huskies Turned Sonny Loose Against USC

Sophomore quarterback shattered school passing records in a big way against the Trojans in his first UW road game.

Dan Raley