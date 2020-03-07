HuskyMaven
WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona Wildcats on the Road

Kaila Olin

Play/Shoot How They Did Against ASU

Making 11 three-pointers, shooting 51% from the floor, and 19-22 from the free throw line is solid. 10 offensive rebounds for 16 second chance points with 27 bench points and 27 fast break points? Yes please! Four players scoring in double digits and Naz Carter tying his career high with 23 points like he did in their win against Baylor helped lead the way and the offense needs to do exactly that again.

Defend the Dynamic Duo

With Chase Jeter being suspended due to violating team rules, the dynamic duo was solidified with Nnaji and Mannion. In their dominating win over WSU on Thursday, Mannion put up 21 points and Nnaji put up 23. Let’s compare this to a Elleby and Bonton for WSU where both are a threat and they gel really well together. If you can take even one out of the equation, then you should be in good odds to come away with a win.

No Third Key

I’ve got nothing. I don’t mean that in rude way, but more of a verbal expression of how frustrating this team and season has been. Almost every key that I’ve given in prior games they don’t do. If they want to carry momentum into Pac-12 tournament play, then everything they’ve done in their conference games aside from their four wins they need to not do. For a quick refresher, the keys had to do with rebounds, turnovers, takeaways, zone defense, momentum shifters, being disciplined, etc. None of those things were done correctly in their losses and that speaks for itself. Just win, is basically all I’m saying since clearly, they don’t listen to my keys.

My Spread Prediction: -7 Arizona

My Total Points Prediction: 143

They Should Have Played a Game of Husky Horse

Fultz, Ross and Nowell were so hot in Minnesota on Friday night they might as well have had their own shootout.

Dan Raley

Recruiting Weekend: Oaks Christian CB Visits UW

Youthful defensive back Jalen Lewis has a visit scheduled with UW coach Jimmy Lake this weekend. Lewis hasn't been offered by the Huskies but that could change.

Mike Martin

Instant Reaction: Huskies Refuse to Lose in Tempe

The Washington Huskies went into Tempe, Arizona, and dropped the third-place Sun Devils 90-83. The victory gave the UW its first conference road victory of the season. Washington is now 14-16 on the season, 4-13 in the Pac-12.

Mike Martin

Blaise and Bo: It's 183 Days to Michigan

Washington Husky kick-blocker got an earful from the Michigan coach -- and he was only listening to the Wolverines leader berate a referee.

Dan Raley

Washington basketball team picks up its first road win at Arizona State.

Washington's last-place basketball team picks up its first road victory against third-place Arizona State.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the ASU Sun Devils on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to get their first conference road win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Kaila Olin

Huskies Could Use Another Shooter Like Tre Simmons

Former Washington 3-point ace now gets his shot as a Garfield High assistant coach, eyes college ranks.

Dan Raley

Hopkins on His Huskies' Disastrous Season: 'It's Been Strange'

Everything that could go wrong for Washington basketball team has gone wrong.

Dan Raley

Ryguy3

After All These Years, Jamal Williams Still Has Brandon Roy's Back

Former Washington standout is part of the coaching dream team at Garfield High School, patiently working his way up the ranks.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Memorial Service Set For Nesby Glasgow, UW, Seahawks standout

Former University of Washington and NFL cornerback died from a long struggle with stomach cancer last month. He was 62.

Dan Raley