WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Arizona Wildcats on the Road

Play/Shoot How They Did Against ASU

Making 11 three-pointers, shooting 51% from the floor, and 19-22 from the free throw line is solid. 10 offensive rebounds for 16 second chance points with 27 bench points and 27 fast break points? Yes please! Four players scoring in double digits and Naz Carter tying his career high with 23 points like he did in their win against Baylor helped lead the way and the offense needs to do exactly that again.

Defend the Dynamic Duo

With Chase Jeter being suspended due to violating team rules, the dynamic duo was solidified with Nnaji and Mannion. In their dominating win over WSU on Thursday, Mannion put up 21 points and Nnaji put up 23. Let’s compare this to a Elleby and Bonton for WSU where both are a threat and they gel really well together. If you can take even one out of the equation, then you should be in good odds to come away with a win.

No Third Key

I’ve got nothing. I don’t mean that in rude way, but more of a verbal expression of how frustrating this team and season has been. Almost every key that I’ve given in prior games they don’t do. If they want to carry momentum into Pac-12 tournament play, then everything they’ve done in their conference games aside from their four wins they need to not do. For a quick refresher, the keys had to do with rebounds, turnovers, takeaways, zone defense, momentum shifters, being disciplined, etc. None of those things were done correctly in their losses and that speaks for itself. Just win, is basically all I’m saying since clearly, they don’t listen to my keys.

My Spread Prediction: -7 Arizona

My Total Points Prediction: 143