WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Buffaloes in Colorado

Get Offensive Boards

The Huskies had just five offensive rebounds in their one-point loss to Utah on Thursday. If Washington had gotten one more rebound and were able to put it back up for two, they walk away with a one-point win. In Colorado’s win over WSU on Thursday, the Buffs racked up 32 defensive boards and the Cougars even had more offensive rebounds than the Huskies. Box out and get offensive boards.

Avoid Fouling on Defense

While this seems like a no brainer, Colorado is one of the best at free throw shooting teams in the conference and one of the best teams at home thus far this season, going 8-2. In their recent win over Washington State, the Buffs missed just three of their 20 free throws, making them 85% at the line. With being such sharp shooters at the free throw stripe and the advantage of no noise while shooting them, if the Dawgs foul on defense, they’re going to get burned.

Take Care of the Ball

Washington will face a good defensive team with the Buffs being led by Tyler Bey (cousin of Washington’s Jamal Bey) and McKinley Wright IV. Colorado’s defense is 72 in the nation in defensive turnover percentage and Washington is 288 in the country in taking care of the ball. The Dawgs need to take care of the ball on offense by not turning it over, plain and simple.

My Over/Under Prediction: Colorado -10

My Spread Prediction: 125