WATCH: Kaila's Keys For Beating the California Golden Bears on Montlake

Kaila Olin

Make Your Shots

While this is a no-brainer in stating the obvious, Washington hasn't been successful for a full 40 minutes or when it needed something the most. In the recent loss at home to Stanford, UW didn’t score for more than seven minutes midway through the second half and was only 8-for-30 from the floor in the second half, 1-for 17 at one point. In their earlier overtime loss to Cal, the Huskies didn’t make a field goal over the final 4:08 and they lost by three.

Push Cal to Go Right

California struggles with shooting accuracy and consistency from the right side of the court. Breaking it down in the first meeting, Cal went scoreless from the inside right wing, had just one make from the outside right wing, went 2-for-4 from the inside right and 0-for-7 from the outside right. Forcing the Bears to get those looks from where they struggle is a must while the Huskies are on defense.

Don’t Foul

Hameir Wright, a usual starter for the Huskies, didn't play against Stanford. The bench keeps getting thinner and thinner. With Jaden McDaniels and Marcus Tsohonis fouling out, the UW was short on bodies. Fouling allows “gimme points” and makes the Huskies to rely on bench players to pick up the slack. If UW can keep its guys out of foul trouble and not give Cal extra opportunities, it might break its losing streak.

My Spread Prediction: -2 Washington

My Total Points Prediction: 120

