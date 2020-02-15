WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the UCLA Bruins on the Road

Rebound on Offense

There has been only eight of their 25 games in which the Huskies have had double digits in the offensive rebounds category. Since losing Quade Green, the Dawgs have only had two games with that many rebounds, 14 against California and 17 against Oregon. Their worst rebounding performance, which Green was also a part of was two offensive boards against Gonzaga. Rebounds mean second chance scoring opportunities, and second chance opportunities can mean more points and more points means more likely to win.

Get Rid of the Zone

The zone can work with the right people and if executed properly, which is not the case this season in comparison to the last couple. When Washington ran the zone against the Bruins at home, it ended up leaving the three wide open for UCLA, allowing 10 3’s from the floor with Jake Kyman accounting for seven of them. Man defense is better in terms of getting out on far range shooters and not getting burned which has been the story for the Dawgs all season.

Take Good Looks from Behind the Arch

UCLA is one of the worst when it comes to defending the three with allowing teams about 40% in successful buckets behind the arch. With Isaiah Stewart being a well-known work horse for the Dawgs you can guarantee that the Bruins will put two bodies on Stewart for the double team. That will open up much more good looks from the 3-point range and they can’t be afraid to take those.

My Spread Prediction: -5 UCLA

My Over/Under Prediction: 135