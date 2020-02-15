HuskyMaven
WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the UCLA Bruins on the Road

Kaila Olin

Rebound on Offense

There has been only eight of their 25 games in which the Huskies have had double digits in the offensive rebounds category. Since losing Quade Green, the Dawgs have only had two games with that many rebounds, 14 against California and 17 against Oregon. Their worst rebounding performance, which Green was also a part of was two offensive boards against Gonzaga. Rebounds mean second chance scoring opportunities, and second chance opportunities can mean more points and more points means more likely to win.

Get Rid of the Zone

The zone can work with the right people and if executed properly, which is not the case this season in comparison to the last couple. When Washington ran the zone against the Bruins at home, it ended up leaving the three wide open for UCLA, allowing 10 3’s from the floor with Jake Kyman accounting for seven of them. Man defense is better in terms of getting out on far range shooters and not getting burned which has been the story for the Dawgs all season.

Take Good Looks from Behind the Arch

UCLA is one of the worst when it comes to defending the three with allowing teams about 40% in successful buckets behind the arch. With Isaiah Stewart being a well-known work horse for the Dawgs you can guarantee that the Bruins will put two bodies on Stewart for the double team. That will open up much more good looks from the 3-point range and they can’t be afraid to take those.

My Spread Prediction: -5 UCLA

My Over/Under Prediction: 135

Huskies Are Playing for Their Scholarships Now

Careers are on the line as the losses mount for the slumping UW, which takes its seven-game losing streak to UCLA.

Dan Raley

Jeff Jaeger Could Deliver a Hit As Well As a Field Goal

Former University of Washington teammates remember him as more than an All-America kicker.

Dan Raley

Behind the Numbers: Understanding USC's Second-Half Surge

The final score only tells part of the story. Mike Martin goes behind the numbers and digs deeper into the Huskies' 62-56 road loss to the USC Trojans on Thursday.

Mike Martin

UW Basketball Losing Streak Reaching Epic Proportions

Seven consecutive defeats for Huskies ranks among top six worst stretches in school history.

Dan Raley

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Jimmy, Others Rally Around Tim Meamber

Former University of Washington, NFL linebacker appears receptive to meeting with ex-Husky teammates as he tries put homelessness behind him.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Huskies Fall On First Stop In L.A.

The Huskies suffered their seventh consecutive loss, 62-56 to the USC Trojans, on their first stop in the City of Angels. They went into the locker room at halftime with a five-point lead. However, the UW was outscored 7-0 to open the second half and the Trojans eventually pulled away. The Huskies slipped below .500 on the season and have dropped 11 of their past 13 games.

Mike Martin

Huskies Can't Finish, Look Finished at USC

Washington experiences 38-point turnaround in games against Trojans, suffers seventh consecutive defeat.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the USC Trojans on the Road

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to come away with a win and end their six-game losing streak on the road against the USC Trojans

Kaila Olin

Stewart Continues to Impress, Makes 30-Man Naismith List

Huskies sensational freshman in running for three national awards at midseason.

Dan Raley

UW Announces Plans to Build Basketball Practice Facility

Huskies men and women's programs will benefit from $60 million project funded by donors.

Dan Raley