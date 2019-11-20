WATCH: Kaila's Keys to No. 25 UW beating Maine

Key 1: Fix shooting “problems”

This is almost a for sure win for the Dawgs, so now is a great time to work on shooting, especially beyond the arch and free throws in a real game. In their loss to Tennessee on Saturday, they shot 40% from the field, 27.8% from the 3-point range, and 50% from the free throw line. Fix that.

Key 2: Rebound on defense

In the first half of their game against Tennessee, Washington allowed so many second chance points since they got out-rebounded on the defensive boards. 27 defensive rebounds against Tennessee isn’t horrendous but most of those came from the second half.

Key 3: Work on the 2-3 zone

I keep referring to Tennessee but a lot of the shots the Vols would take were uncontested. Washington needs to get out on shooters and make them shoot over them by getting hands up and in their face. The team height average is just shy of 6’6” so use that as an advantage.

My prediction: Dawgs by 20