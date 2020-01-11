What Happened to Quade Green?

Quade Green no longer exists.

It's like the Will Smith movie, Enemy of the State, where his bank accounts are frozen, he's fired from his job and he can't go home again.

In the case of the Washington point guard, Green became academically ineligible this week and disappeared from all conversation surrounding his once promising college basketball team.

The school said it would have no further comment about Green.

Oh.

It's as if the Philadelphia native never pulled on a Huskies jersey, had his likeness appear on the big screen overhead at Alaska Airlines Arena or ever stepped on the floor for Mike Hopkins' team.

As Green sits in basketball purgatory, plenty of questions remain involving him and his team as the Huskies (11-5 Pac-12, 1-2) enter Saturday's 5 p.m. game at California (7-8, 1-1) in Berkeley.

Is the UW's season effectively ruined without him?

Why did Green's grades slide suddenly after he was scholastically OK at Washington for a year and at Kentucky before that?

Did he have athletic department tutors?

Didn't someone do periodic grade checks on him?

Did he simply ignore his support system?

After transferring, recovering from a broken foot and waiting so long to suit up again--and investing himself so deeply in the UW program--what exactly happened?

Will Green, officially out until March, ever play again for the Huskies?

When he left Kentucky a year ago, the talented guard ironically mentioned the scholastic end of things as he headed for Washington.

"I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff," he said in a statement at the time. "This was a difficult decision and one I didn't take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future."

Green often met with Seattle media members throughout the season and he always seemed so self assured and resolute about his new surroundings. Obviously that wasn't the case.

Asked how difficult it was for him to come all the way to Washington from the East Coast to play basketball, Green simply shrugged. No big deal.

"It's school and college basketball, and it didn't matter where I was playing," he said in November in the attached video. "I needed a second chance, and I got my second chance here."

Well, this promising playmaker needs a third chance now, somewhere, somehow.