WSU's Noah Williams Enters Portal, Might Be UW-Bound

The shooting guard leaves Pullman after a disappointing third season for the Cougars.

Noah Williams, who had his share of magical times while playing for Washington State and his father's alma mater, on Tuesday entered the transfer portal.

A source said the 6-foot-5 shooting guard could wind up at the University of Washington — as yet another Seattle basketball headliner who feels compelled to return home and finish his collegiate career. The former O'Dea High School standout has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

One person promoting a Williams-Husky connection in not so subtle terms with a ready Tweet was guard Terrell Brown, who made it work for him this past season by leading the UW and Pac-12 in scoring at 21.7 points per game after playing for Arizona.

Brown was one of four players from Seattle or Tacoma who joined the Huskies and played together this past season, transferring in with Emmitt Matthews Jr. (West Virginia), Daejon Davis (Stanford) and PJ Fuller (TCU).

Williams is shopping for a new school after his performance fell off and he lost his starting job with the Cougars this past season, this after he was considered the most improved player across the Pac-12 in 2020-21. His scoring dipped to 9.5 points per game after averaging 14.1 the season before.

He still holds the most prolific two-game scoring effort for WSU after piling up 32 points against California and coming back with a career-best 40 against Stanford two years ago.

His father Guy Williams was a WSU standout forward for George Raveling-coached teams in 1982 and 1983 and once held the school record in scoring with 43, now third in Cougar annals.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven