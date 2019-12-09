Husky
Man of Few Words:  Zags Coach Praises UW Players

Dan Raley

The Washington basketball team didn't beat his Gonzaga Bulldogs, but coach Mark Few had only good things to say about the Huskies afterward, especially freshman forward Isaiah Stewart and sophomore guard Quade Green.

Surrounded by cameras, iPhones and notepad-scribbling reporters, Few lauded his Seattle opponents following the Zags' 83-76 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena. 

He saluted Stewart's hands, desire and his basketball skills.

He extolled Green's nonstop effort and hustle against his Zags guards.

Few even complimented the UW's 2-3 zone defense as being notably difficult to deal with. 

"I think they're really, really good," Few said of the Huskies. "Like very good. As good as we've seen. Obviously, Michigan cut us up pretty good. But man, oh man."

 Check out his post-game comments in this video clip. 

Basketball

