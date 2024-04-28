Husky Basketball Swapped Out Big Men This Past Week
As new coach Danny Sprinkle does a near complete teardown of the University of Washington basketball roster, Braxton Meah went out the door this past week and in came KC Ibekwe., formerly of Oregon State.
It was a straight-up swap of one-time Pac-12 big men.
The following is a comparison of what the Huskies have gained and lost this offseason while repositioning the post and finding someone to team with the returning and oft-injured big man Franck Kepnang:
In Ibekwe, Sprinkle will welcome a 6-foot-10, 287-pound center who is three inches shorter than Meah, but nearly 40 pounds heavier, and brings a more physical approach inside.
Both players have somewhat limited offensive skills, keeping them close to the basket; however, Ibekwe, a natural left-hander, is able to score with both hands and has better footwork than Meah, who is primarily a dunker only.
If just one of them had a short jumper in the key, the Huskies would be or would have been real dangerous.
Ibekwe is Canadian, hailing from Coquitlam, British Columbia, an Eastside suburb of Vancouver, and is of Nigerian descent, while Meah is a California native from Fresno.
This past season, Ibekwe averaged 5.1 points and 4 rebounds per game for Oregon State in contrast to Meah, who supplied 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds an outing, making their most recent numbers a wash.
Ibekwe started 22 of 32 games for the Beavers this past season, while Meah opened 16 of 32 in Montlake.
Meah turned in six double-figure games this winter, topped by 19 points against UCLA; Ibekwe similarly came up with six double-figure showings, with his season high 14 against Cal Poly.
Ibekwe blocked 38 shots this past season; Meah swatted 27 back in people's faces.
Meah has been a much better free-throw shooter, connecting on 92 of 153 attempts, or 60.1 percent; Ibekwe greatly suffers with this aspect of the game, sinking just 28 of 63, or 44.4 percent, at Oregon State.
While Ibekwe sometimes struggles with keeping his weight in check, Meah experienced a season-long ankle injury that hampered his play.
ibekwe has two seasons of eligibility remaining while Meah, wherever he lands, is down to one.
Meah has no known catchy nickname, but Ibekwe, who answers to the Nigerian first name of Favour, was christened KC by his parents -- as in King of the City.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/colelge/washington