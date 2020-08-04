HuskyMaven
10 Huskies Who Outperformed Their Football Rankings, Part 2

Kaila Olin

In multiple podcasts, articles and videos, discussion has centered around the criticism of the star rankings placed on players who have been offered and committed in the Jimmy Lake era, thus far. 

While these videos and the players mentioned here are in relation to the Washington football program under Chris Petersen's lead, Lake played a part in developing them to their full potential. He even went out and recruited No. 2 himself.

When Washington receives a commitment from someone with a low rating, it instantly becomes, “We can’t win a national championship with three-star kids” instead of "were they underrated or was he not getting him the proper exposure?"

These top five players who outperformed their rankings all went above and beyond their recruiting stars. They're all are active in the NFL and will forever be known at UW as great players. 

It has to make you wonder if all of the coaches who passed on them and people that looked down on them have thought to themselves, “On second thought …”

Pac-12 Players Group, Commissioner Try to Arrange Meeting

It's still unclear how strong the player commitment is across the conference to the movement.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Part 2: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The former University of Washington wide receiver, once football flamed out on him, turned to an unsavory lifestyle in Canada.

Dan Raley

monkeyarms

Part 1: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The fleet wide receiver and punt-blocker thrilled University of Washington fans with his antics, but he couldn't realize his NFL dreams. He fell into some questionable activities.

Dan Raley

WWallker

Thybulle Goes One on One with Fallon — Matisse wins

The former University of Washington basketball player is a pop-culture sensation as well as a talented athlete.

Dan Raley

WATCH/LISTEN: Questions from Social Media, Whiteboard Edition

Dawg Thoughts Podcast host Kaila Olin and 4th and Inches host Trevor Mueller join Mike Martin to discuss questions from Washington fans on social media.

Mike Martin

Dan Raley

Proposed Pac-12 Player Boycott Brings Stinging Fan Rebuke

Husky followers don't hold back on their displeasure over unity movement that threatens upcoming season.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Germie Bernard and What Makes Him so Good

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Trevor Mueller breaks down the game of the 2022 Husky commit.

Trevor Mueller

2022 Washington OL Target Josh Conerly joins 4th and Inches Podcast

Josh Conerly, Rainier Beach offensive lineman and Husky target, talks with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Trevor Mueller about his game and recruitment.

Trevor Mueller

How Serious is Pac-12 Player Revolt and What Comes Next?

Most demands seem reasonable, but the conference could make a good-faith effort to settle or just cancel the season.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Players Make Demands of Conference or They Won't Play; Huskies Involved

University of Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon and wide receiver Ty Jones are among those identified in a league movement involving pandemic and social-injustice concerns.

Dan Raley

Dan Raley