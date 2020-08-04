10 Huskies Who Outperformed Their Football Rankings, Part 2

In multiple podcasts, articles and videos, discussion has centered around the criticism of the star rankings placed on players who have been offered and committed in the Jimmy Lake era, thus far.

While these videos and the players mentioned here are in relation to the Washington football program under Chris Petersen's lead, Lake played a part in developing them to their full potential. He even went out and recruited No. 2 himself.

When Washington receives a commitment from someone with a low rating, it instantly becomes, “We can’t win a national championship with three-star kids” instead of "were they underrated or was he not getting him the proper exposure?"

These top five players who outperformed their rankings all went above and beyond their recruiting stars. They're all are active in the NFL and will forever be known at UW as great players.

It has to make you wonder if all of the coaches who passed on them and people that looked down on them have thought to themselves, “On second thought …”