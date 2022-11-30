Skip to main content

11 Huskies Earn Spots on PFF All-Pac-12 Team — First to be Released

Rome Odunze and Bralen Trice receive first-team honors.
Wide receiver Rome Odunze and edge rusher Bralen Trice, both University of Washington sophomores, earned first-unit selections to the 78-player Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 football team — the first all-conference listing released.

In all, the Huskies received 11 first- to third-team accolades from PFF, which tied them with USC, though the Trojans landed nine players on the first unit.

UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Jalen McMillan, offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa and picker Peyton Henry each were second-team selections.

Husky players who received third-unit attention were offensive tackles Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten, offensive guard Henry Bainivalu and edge rusher Jeremiah Martin — which meant four out of the five UW offensive linemen and both outside defenders were singled out for honors. 

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Odunze tops the conference in receiving yards per game with 98.9 and the 6-foot-4, 269-pound Trice ranks fourth in sacks with 8. 

No Husky defensive backs, linebackers, tight ends or running backs were included in the picks.

Two former UW players were feted by PFF in linebacker Jackson Sirmon, now at California, as a first-team pick, and edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who plays for UCLA, as a second-team selection.

The breakdown of PFF All-Pac-12 picks among the conference schools went like this, with first-team picks in parentheses: USC 11 (9) , Washington 11 (2), Oregon State 10 (4), UCLA 10 (1), Oregon 7 (1), Utah 7 (2), Arizona State 6 (2), Washington State 4 (1), California 4 (1), Stanford 4 (2), Arizona 4 (2), Colorado 0.

To view the entire PFF All-Pac-12 team use this link

