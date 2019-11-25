Husky
3 Things from Petersen's Monday Presser

Dan Raley

It's Apple Cup week, but Huskies coach Chris Petersen found himself pressed more about stark reality rather than the traditional rivalry when he met with reporters. Five losses will do that to you. Three things that came out of his Monday news conference (which is available below):

Husky Motivation

Petersen was quizzed about his team's state of mind, whether it has the proper desire as the setbacks have piled up this season, with the Huskies losing four of their past six games. "It's not a matter of want," the coach said, reluctant to give any great explanation. "Everyone wants to win. We just didn't get it done." He summed up the Huskies' 20-14 loss at Colorado as rooted in isolated player breakdowns--it was one guy here and one guy there--before acknowledging some loss of composure "I thought there was a little bit of panic," he said of his offense. "Too many 3-and-outs."

WSU's Offensive Churn

The UW coach, taking stock of high-octane Washington State and its 54-53 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night, conceded the Cougars might have a little more firepower than usual under Mike Leach, if that's at all possible. "Maybe they explode a little better than they have, but it's the same thing," Petersen said. "It definitely works. Time tells. You're definitely going to put up points."

Kirkland Update

Right offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, the only starter questionable  for the Apple Cup because of health, lasted only two offensive series against Colorado before going down with what looked like a serious leg injury. Two people had to help the sophomore off the field. Said Petersen, not big on discussing injuries, "He's all right. It's not a serious injury. We'll see if we can get him (back)."

Two Much: Stewart, McDaniels Gang Up on San Diego

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies freshmen big men each score a career high against Toreros

WATCH: Kaila's Keys to UW beating Colorado

Kaila Olin
2 1

Sports Illustrated-Washington/Husky Maven's Kaila Olin looks at three keys to the Washington Huskies beating the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday in Colorado.

Instant Reaction: Huskies Trampled by Buffalos

Mike Martin
2 0

Sports Illustrated/Husky Maven's Mike Martin offers an instant reaction to the Washington Huskies 20-14 loss to the Colorado Buffalos Saturday night.

Epic Underachievers: UW Has Been There Before

Dan Raley
1 0

Husky football falloff reminiscent of Don James' UW coaching crossroad

Buffaloed: Huskies Have Rocky Night in the Rocky Mountains

Dan Raley
1 0

UW suffers its fifth loss, falls to Colorado 20-14

LISTEN: 4th and Inches Podcast: Instant Reaction to Washington Loss to Colorado

Mike Martin
0

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller react to the dumbfounded defeat at the hands of the Buffs. They try to make sense of the offensive issues going into an Apple Cup with no PAC-12 Championship implications.

UW: 3 is the Loneliest Number You'll Ever See

Dan Raley
0

Huskies are 4-1, but don't have outside game yet -- or at all.

UW-Montana: 'Hard Playing in That Game'

Dan Raley
0

Huskies regroup without foul-ridden Stewart,  pull away for ragged win

Husky Legend: Jimmy Rodgers

Dan Raley
2 0

Catching up with an Orange Bowl captain

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast: Tennessee and Maine Recap

Mike Martin
1

Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller recap the Tennessee loss in Toronto and the victory at Hec Ed against Maine.