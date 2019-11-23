3 Things to Know About Colorado

As the Washington football team turns its attention to Colorado on Saturday night, here are three things to know about the Buffaloes.

The Mascot

Ralphie V is retired. One of college football's most endearing traditions drew the hook. The real live buffalo will be on display at Folsom Stadium but won't get out and run.

The reasons: Age (13). Temperamental (ignores handler commands). Dangerous (runs too fast).

While a successor is being sought, Ralphie retires with 76 pre-game stadium runs on her resume--65 at Colorado, 10 in Denver and one at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

What's next? No, she won't become hamburger fare for local meat lovers. She will simply live on a local ranch, leaving a lasting memory. Tears are welling up.

Coverage Sack

Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason was asked about Colorado's top pass thief, Mikial Onu, who shares the Pac-12 lead in interceptions with 4.

"Obviously, you're going to recognize it," Eason said, who can be heard on the accompanying video discussing Onu and the game. "He's done a great job of getting turnovers."

What isn't so obvious are the guy's family connections. A graduate transfer from SMU, Onu has a couple of well-known cousins: the Seahawks' safety Quandre Diggs and one-time NFL cornerback Quentin Jammer, who played for the Broncos and Chargers.

The Stats

The Huskies have won nine straight from Colorado, going unbeaten since losing to the Buffaloes 33-21 in the 1996 Holiday Bowl. That was dominant running back Corey Dillon's last game for the UW in his brief four-month career, on his way to the NFL.

Lately, the Buffs haven't been able to hang with the Huskies. They've been outscored 67-6 in the second half of the last three meetings.

The UW is due for a Colorado beatdown, but it won't be this weekend. How about: Huskies 28, Buffaloes 13.